Renovations for Highly Anticipated City-Owned Ice Rink Continue

The ice rink in Valencia, which the City acquired last year, is currently undergoing renovations prior to its highly anticipated grand reopening later this year.

Residents driving along Smyth Drive in Valencia will notice a flurry of activity, a fresh coat of cool blue paint and a distinct chill in the air as they pass the former Ice Station.

At 93,000-square-feet, it will once again host hockey, figure skating, curling and recreational skating, but in addition, the amenity will also be a prime events location.

Imagine banquets, mixers, conventions, concerts, charity galas, sporting competitions and so much more taking place on covered ice.

“We have spent a lot of time speaking with user groups who are thrilled about the future of this facility,” said Assistant City Manager Frank Oviedo. “Their excitement is contagious, and City staff are really enjoying the process of revamping the building and are looking forward to how it will benefit our community – not only those who participate in ice sports, but also as a hub for community gatherings and other events.”

Complimenting the updated color scheme that residents will see on the outside of the building, revamped aesthetics inside give a nod to the location’s legacy and the history of skating and ice sports in Santa Clarita.

Currently, the City is in the Request for Proposals process to select a management company to oversee the day-to-day operations of the facility when it reopens.

The visuals are not the only things being updated before residents can take the ice once more. Crews have been hard at work cleaning the facility from top to bottom, installing lighting for various events and ensuring everything is up to the City’s high standards.

High-speed internet access connections are being set up, and residents will soon be able to connect to the City’s free public Wi-Fi network.

City staff are also working to ensure all systems needed to operate the facility work properly to create a high quality, safe experience for all users.

In the coming weeks, the City will introduce a new graphic look and brand to solidify the facility as one of the top community amenities throughout Southern California.

