Residents Encouraged to Explore ‘Creative Faces’ at City Hall

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 6, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts Division is excited to welcome “Creative Faces” to the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore these unique depictions of portraits, now through Friday, March 4, 2022.

Visit and chat with the artists behind the featured work during the artist reception on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Attendees will enjoy light refreshments and live music.

“Creative Faces” at the First Floor Gallery invites artists and viewers to look at the inspired ways of representing oneself or another being. No two portraits are alike in this group show consisting of 31 artists and 34 creative faces.

The purpose of this exhibit is to stray away from the usual realistic portraits and get creative! Walk through the First Floor Gallery to witness the creative and artistic interpretations of human identity. This gallery may also be observed virtually at https://bit.ly/32W87I8.

To learn more about “Creative Faces” at the First Floor Gallery and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.

