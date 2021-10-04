Rideshare Week

Residents Encouraged to Participate in Rideshare Week

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 4, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to use alternative modes of transportation during Rideshare Week beginning Monday, Oct. 4, lasting through Friday, Oct. 8. Alternative modes of transportation including walking, biking, riding Metrolink or Santa Clarita Transit while traveling across the City to commute to work, school and other local destinations.

Participants will be entered into a free prize raffle after posting their Rideshare Week activities on social media using the hashtag #RideshareSC.

Using alternative modes of transportation reduces greenhouse gas emissions which helps improve air quality and promote a healthy lifestyle. Santa Clarita offers residents a robust network of trails that can be used to walk or bike to destinations. Participants can also use public transportation options, including Santa Clarita Transit and Metrolink. If safe to do so, carpooling is eligible as well. Raffle winners will be contacted shortly after the conclusion of Rideshare Week.

The City will also join the state for California Clean Air Day on Wednesday, Oct. 6. In observance of this statewide recognized day, all City-owned electric vehicle charging stations will be free of charge on Oct. 6.

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to view a full list of local charging stations. Residents can also visit SantaClaritaTransit.com to view a full list of routes that connect to their destination.

