Today in
S.C.V. History
February 25
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Vote by Mail
| Tuesday, Feb 25, 2020
Vote Centers

As Election Day approaches, the city of Santa Clarita wants residents to be aware that Vote by Mail ballots are a convenient and cost-effective option. Voters who are interested in this option should be aware that today, Tuesday, Feb. 25, is the last day register for a Vote by Mail Ballot on lavote.net.

When choosing to Vote by Mail in Santa Clarita, the City saves nearly $7.50 per voter. These savings can be used towards parks, facilities, programs and other areas of need. Additionally, Vote by Mail ballots can be mailed postage-free. Voters may also drop their ballots off at any Vote Center, at a staffed Vote by Mail Drop Box at any of the three Santa Clarita Libraries or one of the 24-hour Vote by Mail Drop Boxes installed at Santa Clarita Park and the Santa Clarita Metrolink Station.

However, if you miss the Vote by Mail registration deadline, or if you simply enjoy the in-person voting experience, there are still plenty of voting options available to you. There are seven Vote Centers throughout the City of Santa Clarita. Eleven-day Vote Centers opened Feb. 22, and include the Old Town Newhall Library, the George A. Caravalho Sports Complex and the Newhall Community Center. Four-day Vote Centers will open February 29 and include Valencia Library, Canyon Country Park, Newhall Park, and Santa Clarita Park.

There are many more Vote Centers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, and 1,000 across Los Angeles County. Depending on where you want to vote and its proximity to where you live, work or play, check out the Locator Map at https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc to find the most convenient Vote Center for you.

For more information on Vote by Mail, in-person voting options and important voting deadlines, please visit the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website at lavote.net.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Two Electrical Vault Fires Cause Power Outage in Canyon Country
Two electrical vault fires broke out late Tuesday morning, resulting in a rapid response from Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Two Electrical Vault Fires Cause Power Outage in Canyon Country
Group of Young Adults Mistaken for Kidnappers
A group of young adults were mistaken for being potential kidnappers in Castaic Monday.
Group of Young Adults Mistaken for Kidnappers
Thousands Gather to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to commemorate NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others who were killed when their helicopter crashed in the Santa Monica Mountains last month.
Thousands Gather to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Today in SCV History (Feb. 25)
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
Inmate Christian Ledon Walks Away from Acton Conservation Camp
Minimum-security inmate Christian Ledon walked away from Acton Conservation Camp aka CC #11 on Monday morning, and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and local law enforcement officials are looking for him.
Inmate Christian Ledon Walks Away from Acton Conservation Camp
April 8, 10 & 11: ‘The Amish Project’ to be Staged at The Main
HOPE Theatre Arts will stage four performances of "The Amish Project," written by Jessica Dickey, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, April 8, 10 and 11.
April 8, 10 & 11: ‘The Amish Project’ to be Staged at The Main
SCV Water Wraps Annual Maintenance at Castaic Lake
SCV Water requested its customers to refrain from irrigating from February 18-22 to accommodate annual maintenance on infrastructure at Castaic Lake and received an outstanding public response, the agency reported Monday.
SCV Water Wraps Annual Maintenance at Castaic Lake
Saugus Brush Fire Sparks First-Alarm Response
A brush fire near Lost Creek Road in Saugus prompted a first-alarm response from firefighters Monday afternoon.
Saugus Brush Fire Sparks First-Alarm Response
Wilk Intro’s SCA 9, the ‘Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act’
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) on Monday announced the introduction of Senate Constitutional Amendment 9, or SCA 9, the "Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act," calling for a two-year budget cycle.
Wilk Intro’s SCA 9, the ‘Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act’
Henry Mayo to Spotlight National Nutrition Month in March
March is National Nutrition Month, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital encourages all Santa Clarita Valley residents to make healthy food choices.
Henry Mayo to Spotlight National Nutrition Month in March
KHTS’ Goldman Celebrates Birthday in COVID-19 Quarantine
KHTS Santa Clarita radio station co-owner Carl Goldman celebrated his 67th birthday Saturday as he remains in quarantine and continues to be treated for coronavirus-COVID-19 at an infectious diseases hospital in Omaha.
KHTS’ Goldman Celebrates Birthday in COVID-19 Quarantine
Costa Unveils Bill to Fund High-Speed Rail in California, U.S.
U.S. Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) has unveiled the High-Speed Rail Corridor Development Act, legislation that would provide $32 billion to fund projects in federally designated high-speed rail corridors.
Costa Unveils Bill to Fund High-Speed Rail in California, U.S.
Vanessa Bryant Sues ’Copter Owner Over Crash That Killed Kobe, Others
As thousands gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to celebrate NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month, Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter.
Vanessa Bryant Sues ’Copter Owner Over Crash That Killed Kobe, Others
SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote
Goodbye, “election day,” and hello, “election week": Along with the rest of Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita Valley voters have 11 days to cast a ballot in person in and around their neighborhoods this March primary.
SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1956 - Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray born in Los Angeles; later SCV resident & car dealer [story]
Eddie Murray
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
A proposed subdivision that would ultimately expand The Master’s University, with parking lots and additional housing units, received a two-year time extension by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
