Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Vote by Mail

As Election Day approaches, the city of Santa Clarita wants residents to be aware that Vote by Mail ballots are a convenient and cost-effective option. Voters who are interested in this option should be aware that today, Tuesday, Feb. 25, is the last day register for a Vote by Mail Ballot on lavote.net.

When choosing to Vote by Mail in Santa Clarita, the City saves nearly $7.50 per voter. These savings can be used towards parks, facilities, programs and other areas of need. Additionally, Vote by Mail ballots can be mailed postage-free. Voters may also drop their ballots off at any Vote Center, at a staffed Vote by Mail Drop Box at any of the three Santa Clarita Libraries or one of the 24-hour Vote by Mail Drop Boxes installed at Santa Clarita Park and the Santa Clarita Metrolink Station.

However, if you miss the Vote by Mail registration deadline, or if you simply enjoy the in-person voting experience, there are still plenty of voting options available to you. There are seven Vote Centers throughout the City of Santa Clarita. Eleven-day Vote Centers opened Feb. 22, and include the Old Town Newhall Library, the George A. Caravalho Sports Complex and the Newhall Community Center. Four-day Vote Centers will open February 29 and include Valencia Library, Canyon Country Park, Newhall Park, and Santa Clarita Park.

There are many more Vote Centers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, and 1,000 across Los Angeles County. Depending on where you want to vote and its proximity to where you live, work or play, check out the Locator Map at https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc to find the most convenient Vote Center for you.

For more information on Vote by Mail, in-person voting options and important voting deadlines, please visit the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website at lavote.net.