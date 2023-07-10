header image

1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
PetSmart to Pay $1.46M For Overcharging Customers
Monday, Jul 10, 2023
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recently announced that PetSmart LLC has been ordered to pay $1.46 million to settle a lawsuit that alleges the company overcharged customers for items it listed in advertisements.

“Charging customers prices higher than what was advertised is misleading and unfair,” Gascón said. “Customers have the right to expect that the prices they see advertised will be honored. It’s important for companies to adhere to advertising regulations and ensure transparency in their pricing practices.”

The complaint was filed in Santa Cruz County on behalf of the district attorney’s offices in Los Angeles, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Diego, Santa Cruz and Ventura counties. It alleges that PetSmart unlawfully charged customers prices higher than PetSmart’s lowest advertised price for items.

The company, which admits no wrongdoing as part of the settlement, will pay $1.25 million in penalties, $100,000 in restitution to support future enforcement of consumer protection laws and $110,000 in investigative costs.

PetSmart is prohibited from engaging in false or misleading advertising and charging an amount greater than the lowest price posted for an item. Additionally, the settlement requires PetSmart to implement additional audit and price accuracy procedures in its California stores for a three-year period to ensure compliance with pricing accuracy requirements, including notifying customers of their right to be charged the lowest currently advertised price for any item offered for sale.
