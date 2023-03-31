Rio Norte Concert Band, Vocal Jazz Ensemble Capture Top Awards

The Rio Norte Junior High School Concert Band, Concert Choir and Vocal Jazz Ensemble, “The Jazz Hawks,” secured top awards at the recent Music in the Parks Festival held at Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park.
The band and vocalists from the school located in Valencia in the William S. Hart Union High School District in the Santa Clarita Valley captured the following awards:
First place – Junior High School Band
First place – Junior High School Choir
First place – Junior High School Vocal Jazz
Overall Junior High/Middle School Choir
Overall Vocal Solo Award – Lillian Reed
Esprit de Corps for representing their school and community.
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, along with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Aero Bureau, are actively searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled on foot along the 24200 block of Oak Vale Drive in Valencia.
The Castaic Education Foundation recently announced that 16 grants have been awarded for the 2022-2023 school year, totaling $50,000, which will be used to enhance student learning programs and supports including music, mindfulness, art, reading, math, science, video production, robotics and more.
Want to try your hand at gardening but don’t have much space? Learn how to start your garden in a small space. Be creative and add vegetables and lush greenery to your patio. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, "Small Space Gardening," on Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 2023 Baker to Vegas Team is competing in the 120 mile Baker to Las Vegas Challenge Cup Relay which starts in Baker, Calif. on Saturday, April 1 and ends in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday, April 2.
Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority reminds drivers in the Santa Clarita Valley the I-5 North County Enhancements Project will continue with work on SR-14 to Magic Mountain Parkway and SR-126 to Parker Road planned for the week of April 3 to April 9.
As you make your way down Main Street in Old Town Newhall, the sight of buffalo soldiers, the smell of an old cast iron Dutch ovens cooking peach cobbler and the sound of cowboy boots clacking against the wooden slats of the sidewalks will instantly transport you to the early days of the West.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that all lanes on Southbound Interstate 5 will be closed on Saturday night, April 1 and Sunday night, April 2, as crews work to limit damage from a landslide in Castaic after a recent series of powerful storms and intense rainfall.
Los Angeles County Parks is hiring. This Spring, we are looking to employ our local L.A. County Youth with an excellent entry level job that pays more than minimum wage ($16.04) and allows them to work at their local L.A. County Park, including Val Verde Park.
Santa Clarita Valley residents once again came together during the 2022 holiday season to raise money and donate items to charity, as approximately 2,500 riders joined Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour.
Deborah Anderson, Los Angeles County Library’s assistant director of Education and Engagement, has been selected to receive the prestigious 2023 Sullivan Award for Public Library Administrators Supporting Services to Children.
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths data beginning April 6.
