River Rally Returns Sept. 17

Since 1994, the annual River Rally and Environmental Expo brings together volunteers to clean a portion of the Santa Clara River which is one of the last natural river systems in Southern California. It has become a yearly tradition that local residents and community organizations look forward to participating in each year.

Volunteers have collectively cleaned more than 463,000 pounds of trash from the Santa Clara River over the years. This is an important event because it helps to not only preserve the river, but it also encourages community members to do their part to keep Santa Clarita clean and green for the wildlife that call it home.

The location for this year’s event is the Via Princessa Bridge off Wiley Canyon and Orchard Village roads and will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Gloves and trash bags will be provided.

Following the river cleanup, volunteers can enjoy the Environmental Expo, which is a nearby outdoor resource fair with the opportunity to learn tips to live a more sustainable lifestyle and connect with local organizations and nonprofits in the area. To participate in this year’s River Rally, the City requires volunteers to pre-register on SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. You can also get assistance registering by emailing volunteers@santa-clarita.com or by calling (661) 250-3708.

Please visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about upcoming green events and resources for the community. We look forward to seeing you at this year’s River Rally!

