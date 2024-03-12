Saenger Associates, GrowthPhases AG Announce Partnership

Saenger Associates and GrowthPhases AG, LLC are pleased to announce their partnership to expand each company’s client offering to include retained executive search, interim management and business consulting. The two veteran firms were founded in 1999 and 2000 respectively.

Saenger Associates is a national premier Retained Executive Search firm based in the Santa Clarita Valley and enjoys strategic partnerships across multiple industries. Major practice areas are Industrial Products, Aerospace & Defense, and Consumer Products. Our clients include private, public, Fortune 500, and nonprofit companies that are both established and emerging.

“Our mission is to provide executive placements for the long-term success of our clients, and the win-win result for candidates AND clients alike,” said Gary Saenger, Founder and President of Saenger Associates.

GrowthPhases is a premier international Interim Management and M&A consultancy firm, which consists of former C-Suite executives from multinational corporations and private equity-backed companies. These C-Suite executives are renowned experts in their field. GrowthSpaces, the consulting platform, is focused on interim management and consulting assignments. GrowthPhases’ focus is on working with private equity and investment banks on acquisitions and investment platforms and on investment strategies and opportunities generated by our talented group of C-Suite executives.

“We offer seasoned talent on an interim basis to support leadership gaps, strategic alternatives, turnaround support, company integration leadership, lean Six Sigma, global supply chain management, international expansion, company culture transformation, and board services including Mirror Boards,” said Terry O’Neal, Managing Director, GrowthPhases AG, LLC.

“We look forward to working with Terry O’Neal and the GrowthPhases team,” Saenger said. “Terry and I have known each other for 20-plus years. We performed searches for Terry while he was an executive at Schneider Electric and tried unsuccessfully to land him with one of our clients!”

“We are excited to support Gary and his team, to provide their clients with a world-class, interim management solution and to provide our clients that same level of retained search.” said O’Neal.

Saenger Associates: Gary Saenger, President – 805-573-6255 gsaenger@aengerassociates.com

GrowthPhases: Terry O’Neal, Managing Director – toneal@growthphases.com terry.oneal@growthspaces.com +1.469.850.9949 (WhatsApp)

Saenger Associates: Daytona Tatman, VP Client Services – dtatman@saengerassociates.com

