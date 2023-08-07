header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 7
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
Safe, Affordable After-School Care Available at SCV Boys & Girls Club
Monday, Aug 7, 2023

Club Members Back to SchoolAs the new school year approaches, parents and caregivers in Santa Clarita Valley are actively searching for a safe, affordable and high-quality after-school program to ensure their children’s well-being and success beyond the classroom.

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is proud to announce the continuation of its renowned after-school program, staffed by trained and caring Youth Development Professionals, catering to children of all ages and providing a nurturing environment for growth, confidence-building, academic support and social development.

In an ever-changing world, finding a reliable and secure after-school option can be a daunting task for parents and caregivers. Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley understands these challenges and remains committed to offering a safe haven where children can explore their full potential and thrive in all aspects of life, under the guidance of skilled Youth Development Professionals.

Key Program Highlights:

1. Confidence-Building: The Boys & Girls Club fosters an atmosphere of inclusivity, acceptance, and encouragement, where children can develop self-esteem and confidence. Under the guidance of trained Youth Development Professionals, members learn to embrace their uniqueness and strengths, setting them on a path to success.

2. Sports and Recreation: Physical activity is essential for the well-rounded development of children. The Boys & Girls Club provides an array of sports and recreational programs that keep members engaged, active, and energized, promoting a healthy lifestyle.

3. Academic Success: Recognizing the importance of education, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley offers dedicated tutoring and homework assistance to help members excel academically. With the support of caring Youth Development Professionals, the program encourages a love for learning and supports children in reaching their academic goals.

4. Daily Snacks: Nutrition is vital for growing minds and bodies. The after-school program includes a nutritious daily snack, ensuring children have the energy they need to participate fully in all activities.

5. Teen Programs: Adolescence is a critical stage in a child’s life, and the Boys & Girls Club caters to the unique needs of teenagers. With specialized programs and mentorship opportunities, teens gain valuable life skills, career guidance, and personal development, led by Youth Development Professionals who understand their specific needs.

6. Social-Emotional Development: The Boys & Girls Club understands the importance of emotional well-being. Under the care of trained Youth Development Professionals, members learn to navigate emotions, build strong relationships, and develop essential social skills.

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley operates programs in Canyon Country, Newhall, and Castaic, ensuring accessibility to families across the region. Annual registration fee is just $60 and scholarships are available.

“At Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, we believe that every child deserves a safe, nurturing environment that supports their growth and empowers them to reach their full potential,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “Our team of trained and caring Youth Development Professionals is dedicated to providing a positive and engaging space for children to learn, play, and connect with others.”

Parents and caregivers interested in enrolling their children in the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s after-school program can find more information at www.scvbgc.org or by calling (661) 254-CLUB.

About Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley:

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a leading youth organization that strives to inspire and enable young people to reach their full potential as responsible, caring, and productive citizens. With a rich history of community impact, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley remains dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment for children, helping them develop essential life skills, academic excellence, and a sense of belonging.

Club Members Back to School Backpacks

Boys and Girls Club
