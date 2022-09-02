Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2022-23 Board

The nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Center installed its 2022-23 board of directors on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The installation was conducted by Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste.

Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Dixon Health Center Board Chair for 2021-22 will continue her duties as Board Chair for the 2022-23 year.

Weste also install board officers Mike Fisher as Vice Chair, Dr. David Goldberg as Secretary and Carlina Orozco-Hernandez as Treasurer.

Community member, Anthony McKinnies, will continue to serve on the Dixon board.

New Dixon board members include Nickie DeTolve, Paul Lowe, Mike Thomas and Chris Hermosura.

The Dixon Family Health Center was founded in Val Verde in 1980. It currently has three health care offices serving the Santa Clarita Valley, a behavioral health center and outreach centers on the campuses of College of the Canyons and California Institute of the Art.

The mission of the Dixon Health Center is to provide non-emergency health care services to people in the SCV, including the uninsured and underinsured.

The newly installed board officers and members were recognized by Stephanie English, Senior Field Deputy from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office. She congratulated all the members of the board and spoke about the ongoing partnership the county has with Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.

English offered Barger’s continued support to the nonprofit for future projects that will support the health care needs of the Santa Clarita Valley.

English also recognized the members of the board with Certificates of Congratulations from Barger.

Mercado-Fortine highlighted accomplishments achieved by the organization during the past year that included:

–Expansion of the Canyon Country Health Center to include mental health counseling services.

–Openinf a stand-alone behavioral health office in Valencia that offers individual, group and family counseling support services.

–California Community Foundation awarded a $300,000 grant to Dixon to add a pediatrician.

— The Department of Health Care Services awarded Dixon a $304.000 behavioral health grant to increase the accessibility of mental health services.

–Awarded a three year grant extension totaling $4.5 million from the Health Resources and Services Authority to improve access to healthcare, behavioral health and dental services to low-income individuals and families.

“I’ve had the privilege to work for this great organization for the past 10 years, seven as the CEO, and none of our accomplishments could have happened without the guidance and leadership provided by our board of directors, our talented and committed staff and the support from our community,” said Dixon CEO Philip Solomon. “It’s been an honor to work side-by-side with all these wonderful people and I’m excited for what’s to come in the next year.”

As the only non-profit health center founded and based in the SCV, the Dixon Family Health Center has served the greater SCV for more than 40 years and is governed by a local board of directors.

Val Verde Health Center

30257 San Martinez Road

Val Verde, CA 91384

Phone: (661) 257-4008

Canyon Country Health Center

27225 Camp Plenty Road, Ste 4

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Phone: (661) 424-1220

Newhall Health Center

23772 Newhall Ave.

Newhall, CA 91321

Phone: (661) 291-1777

Valencia Behavioral Health’

25115 Avenue Stanford #A103

Valencia, CA 91355

Located on the first floor of Building A.

Phone: (661) 468-7405

For more information visit Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.

