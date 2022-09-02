header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
102°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2022-23 Board
| Friday, Sep 2, 2022
Sam Dixon 20222023 board

The nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Center installed its 2022-23 board of directors on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The installation was conducted by Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste.

Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Dixon Health Center Board Chair for 2021-22 will continue her duties as Board Chair for the 2022-23 year.

Weste also install board officers Mike Fisher as Vice Chair, Dr. David Goldberg as Secretary and Carlina Orozco-Hernandez as Treasurer.

Community member, Anthony McKinnies, will continue to serve on the Dixon board.

New Dixon board members include Nickie DeTolve, Paul Lowe, Mike Thomas and Chris Hermosura.

The Dixon Family Health Center was founded in Val Verde in 1980. It currently has three health care offices serving the Santa Clarita Valley, a behavioral health center and outreach centers on the campuses of College of the Canyons and California Institute of the Art.

The mission of the Dixon Health Center is to provide non-emergency health care services to people in the SCV, including the uninsured and underinsured.

The newly installed board officers and members were recognized by Stephanie English, Senior Field Deputy from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office. She congratulated all the members of the board and spoke about the ongoing partnership the county has with Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.

English offered Barger’s continued support to the nonprofit for future projects that will support the health care needs of the Santa Clarita Valley.

English also recognized the members of the board with Certificates of Congratulations from Barger.

Mercado-Fortine highlighted accomplishments achieved by the organization during the past year that included:

–Expansion of the Canyon Country Health Center to include mental health counseling services.

–Openinf a stand-alone behavioral health office in Valencia that offers individual, group and family counseling support services.

–California Community Foundation awarded a $300,000 grant to Dixon to add a pediatrician.

— The Department of Health Care Services awarded Dixon a $304.000 behavioral health grant to increase the accessibility of mental health services.

–Awarded a three year grant extension totaling $4.5 million from the Health Resources and Services Authority to improve access to healthcare, behavioral health and dental services to low-income individuals and families.

“I’ve had the privilege to work for this great organization for the past 10 years, seven as the CEO, and none of our accomplishments could have happened without the guidance and leadership provided by our board of directors, our talented and committed staff and the support from our community,” said Dixon CEO Philip Solomon. “It’s been an honor to work side-by-side with all these wonderful people and I’m excited for what’s to come in the next year.”

As the only non-profit health center founded and based in the SCV, the Dixon Family Health Center has served the greater SCV for more than 40 years and is governed by a local board of directors.

Val Verde Health Center

30257 San Martinez Road

Val Verde, CA 91384

Phone: (661) 257-4008

Canyon Country Health Center

27225 Camp Plenty Road, Ste 4

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Phone: (661) 424-1220

Newhall Health Center

23772 Newhall Ave.

Newhall, CA 91321

Phone: (661) 291-1777

Valencia Behavioral Health’

25115 Avenue Stanford #A103

Valencia, CA 91355

Located on the first floor of Building A.

Phone: (661) 468-7405

For more information visit Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2022-23 Board

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2022-23 Board
Friday, Sep 2, 2022
The nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Center installed its 2022-2023 board of directors on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The installation was conducted by Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Announces New Exhibit, ‘The Great Outdoors’

SCAA Announces New Exhibit, ‘The Great Outdoors’
Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit entitled “The Great Outdoors,” depicting art that express things done outside, and objects or places in the wilderness.
FULL STORY...

Gibbons Center Reveals New Medical Room

Gibbons Center Reveals New Medical Room
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
The Gibbons Conservation Center is excited to share good news, their new medical room and two new tours that will be offered at the center.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 8: Register Now for 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Santa Clarita

Oct. 8: Register Now for 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's -- Santa Clarita will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at Bridgeport Park, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events

Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events
Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Fall is a wonderful time to be out on Tejon Ranch and exploring throughout the Tehachapi Mountain range.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Surreal and Abstract Art Exhibits on Display in September
Immerse yourself in wonderfully surreal and abstract works of art when visiting two new exhibits set to open in city of Santa Clarita galleries this September. Residents are invited to explore the Canyon Country Community Center and First Floor Gallery at City Hall to see the pieces up close and personal throughout the fall.
Surreal and Abstract Art Exhibits on Display in September
Sept 7-10: U.S. Figure Skating’s 2022 National Solo Dance Final at The Cube
Get out of the sun and into the ice rink for the United States Figure Skating’s 2022 National Solo Dance Final hosted by The Figure Skating Club of Southern California at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.
Sept 7-10: U.S. Figure Skating’s 2022 National Solo Dance Final at The Cube
Oct. 27: Celebrate 35 Years of Cityhood at Annual State of the City Event
This year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center. This year’s theme is Celebrating 35 Years of Cityhood.
Oct. 27: Celebrate 35 Years of Cityhood at Annual State of the City Event
Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager
The rate of teen overdose deaths in our country continues to rise. According to UCLA research, the rate doubled in 2020 and rose another 20% in the first half of 2021. With this frightening trend, the city continues to offer programs for teens and parents to help prevent drug abuse.
Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager
Red Cross to Close Remaining Route Fire Shelter at West Ranch H.S.
The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region will close its shelter at West Ranch High School, 26255 West Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381, effective immediately.
Red Cross to Close Remaining Route Fire Shelter at West Ranch H.S.
Detectives with SCV Sheriff’s Station Seek Info on ID Theft Suspect
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station are requesting the public's help in identifying an identity theft suspect.
Detectives with SCV Sheriff’s Station Seek Info on ID Theft Suspect
Route Fire Update: Evacuations Lifted, 7 Firefighters Injured
The Route Fire in Castaic had burned through 5,208 acres and was 27% contained as of Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Route Fire Update: Evacuations Lifted, 7 Firefighters Injured
TMU Mustangs Men’s Soccer Late Surge Ties Whittier
Prince Chingancheke scored his first goal of the season in the 83rd minute, but it was only enough to bring The Master's University men's soccer team to a 1-1 draw with the visiting Whittier Poets on a sweltering day in Santa Clarita on Thursday, Sept. 1.
TMU Mustangs Men’s Soccer Late Surge Ties Whittier
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2022-23 Board
The nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Center installed its 2022-2023 board of directors on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The installation was conducted by Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2022-23 Board
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Northlake Hills Elementary to Remain Closed Friday for Fire Restoration
Northlake Hills Elementary School in Castaic was closed Thursday due to the Route Fire.
Northlake Hills Elementary to Remain Closed Friday for Fire Restoration
Lady Cougars Secure Shutout Victory in Home Opener
College of the Canyons scored four goals in the opening half to eventually secure a decisive 5-0 victory over Moorpark College in the Cougars' 2022 home opener on Tuesday.
Lady Cougars Secure Shutout Victory in Home Opener
TMU Cross Country Teams Seek to Defend Conference Titles
The Golden State Athletic Conference Men's and Women's Cross Country seasons will begin in early September. The Master's University men's and women's teams will look to defend their titles from 2021.
TMU Cross Country Teams Seek to Defend Conference Titles
CalArts Mourns Death of Pixar Veteran Ralph Eggleston
California Institute of the Arts alum, Academy Award-winning director, animator and art director Ralph Eggleston (Film/Video 1986), celebrated as a “cornerstone of Pixar’s visual style” by Cartoon Brew, died Monday, Aug. 29.
CalArts Mourns Death of Pixar Veteran Ralph Eggleston
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy September. Our August events were epic.
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers Now Open Through Labor Day
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated select branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library to open as cooling centers starting Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5, with site-specific locations and hours for the holiday weekend.
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers Now Open Through Labor Day
SCAA Announces New Exhibit, ‘The Great Outdoors’
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit entitled “The Great Outdoors,” depicting art that express things done outside, and objects or places in the wilderness.
SCAA Announces New Exhibit, ‘The Great Outdoors’
LACoFD Urges Residents to Take Precautions Amid Extreme Heatwave
From now through the Labor Day holiday weekend, extremely high temperatures are expected throughout the Los Angeles County region and beyond.
LACoFD Urges Residents to Take Precautions Amid Extreme Heatwave
Route Fire at 5,209 Acres, 12% Containment
The Route Fire, which erupted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, has burned 5,209 acres as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday and is currently at 12% containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Route Fire at 5,209 Acres, 12% Containment
Big Rig Crash into Bridge Prompts Closure of San Francisquito Road
Los Angeles County Public Works announced Thursday the closure of San Francisquito Canyon Road between Copper Hill Road and Spunky Canyon Road in the community of Green Valley in response to semi-truck crashing into a bridge.
Big Rig Crash into Bridge Prompts Closure of San Francisquito Road
Thursday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 81 new cases and no additional deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 17 new deaths and 2,566 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: