Inside
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
San Diego Softball Defeats CSUN 4-0
| Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023
Water drop


The University of San Diego scored four runs with two outs as the Toreros defeated CSUN 4-0 in non-conference softball action Wednesday afternoon at Matador Diamond.

The Matadors put runners first and second in the second and fourth innings but stranded two in each inning. USD recorded hits in the third and fourth as Alexis Martinez left the Toreros on base.

Isabella Alonso relieved Martinez to begin the fifth. She issued a walk to Joecellia Roberts to lead off the inning. Alonso got a pair of fly ball outs before Amanda Limon recorded an opposite-field single to left. Izzy Owen, the Toreros’ leadoff hitter, hit a ball that went off the first bag for a base hit, scoring Roberts. Mikalyn Emanuelli’s flare went off the top of Vinessa Nunez‘s glove at third down the left field line, driving in Limon. Kaylee Escutia‘s running catch of Alexia Torculas’ fly ball in right-center ended the inning.

Alexa Landeros tripled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Jordan Kaeka hit a grounder to Owen at third. Kaeka was initially ruled out. CSUN challenged the call, but the replay upheld the ball, sending the game to the seventh.

EJ Joyner led off the top of the seventh with a double to the left-center gap. Limon fouled out to left. Alonso struck out Owen looking. Emanuelli singled through the right side as Joyner took third. Emanuelli stole second before Torculas singled to left to drive in both runs. Torculas was thrown out trying to advance to second.

Giaime was the winning pitcher for San Diego (19-23-1). She induced the Matadors into 13 ground ball outs. She limited CSUN to three hits and struck out three while walking two. Three Toreros, Emanuelli, Torculas, and Joyner, combined for six (two hits) of the nine San Diego hits.

UP NEXT
CSUN (17-20, 8-7 Big West) travels to UC Riverside (16-24, 3-12 Big West) this weekend for a three-game series. Saturday’s doubleheader begins at 1 p.m. while Sunday’s series finale gets underway at 1 p.m. ESPN+ will stream all three games.
