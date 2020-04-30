WalletHub: Santa Clarita No. 17 Hardest-Hit U.S. City for COVID-19 Unemployment

A new report released by finance website WalletHub ranks Santa Clarita as No. 17 on its list of large U.S. cities hardest hit by unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Santa Clarita is one of three California cities to make the list. Coming in just ahead and behind it are Long Beach (16th) and Los Angeles (18th).

According to WalletHub, Santa Clarita’s unemployement rate has increased by 42.1 percent in the last 12 months and 35.69 percent this year alone.

This comes on the heels of new data released Thursday from the Department of Labor showing jobless claims topping 30 million nationwide as the novel coronavirus continues to devastate the economy. It is now estimated approximately 18 percent of the U.S. workforce is unemployed.

WalletHub analyzed 180 cities based on the rising numbers in unemployment, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and used the data to rank the cities most impacted by comparing the increase in unemployment during the latest month for which there is data, March 2020, to March 2019 and January 2020 to further show the impact since last year and the beginning of this year.

The 180 cities that WalletHub examined were “the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least one of the most populated cities in each state.”

Overall, according to WalletHub, the five cities with the most growth in unemployment year-over-year, in order, were Seattle, North Las Vegas, Henderson (Nev.), Las Vegas and Cleveland. Since January, the five top cities to experience unemployment growth were Hialeah (Fla.), Miami, Seattle, Henderson and North Las Vegas.

