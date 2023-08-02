Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble

1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature Mike Hernandez and his works at its new location.
Hernandez is a plein air painter skilled in gouache, oil and acrylic.
Join SCAA Monday, Aug. 21 at the new location, Barnes and Noble Books for the monthly meeting free to the public from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
A native Angeleno, Hernandez’s works have been featured in several on-line publications as well as galleries. His process began as a young child, painting still life images, influenced by the likes of Edgar Payne, Sorolla and Franz Biscoff.
Hernandez soon explored the foundations of color and light in the outdoors, striving to find the beauty in the ordinary. With a palette that resides at the crossroads between industrial and landscapes, he finds inspiration anywhere from the Eastern Sierra range to the muddy concrete banks of the Los Angeles River.
He studied at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, graduating with a B.A. in 1998. Hernandez was a Production Designer and Art Director as well as a concept artist at Dreamworks Animation and worked on such films as Shrek, How to train your Dragon, Turbo, Penguins of Madagascar and many other films.
He is also a member of a limited group of the finest painters in the US called PAPA as well as a nation-wide sought-after workshop instructor. His works can be found in several private collections around the world.
A playground at sea for curious minds awaits on a specially themed cruise hosted by Adam Savage, original co-host of Discovery Channel’s series MythBusters and godparent to Discovery Princess. The cruise sets sail onboard Discovery Princess, Nov. 25-29, from the Port of Los Angeles for a four-day West Coast Getaway to San Diego and Ensenada.
The Santa Clarita Artist's Association Gallery will present the You're My Favorite art exhibit opening 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. You’re My Favorite represents the SCAA member artists’ favorite things or favorite artwork.
Locals Only! is a music series brought to you by The MAIN that features bands from the Santa Clarita Valley. Come out and enjoy an intimate evening of great music from talented musicians. On Friday, Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The MAIN will present BlackHeart.
The Salvation Army and Walmart Carl Boyer are helping to make the next school year the best school year for 100 kids in Santa Clarita Valley by collecting school supplies and other necessary items for families in need.
There is nothing better than gathering with family and friends on a warm summer evening as the sun is setting, to enjoy one of Santa Clarita’s premier events. Fortunately in August, there are many opportunities to do just that.
This intrepid underwater robot may help California State University, Northridge marine biologist Peter Edmunds find clues for protecting vanishing coral species in the reefs of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Authentic Armenian books, medals, personal letters, photos, autobiography manuscripts and translated documents can be found in a special collection at the California State University, Northridge’s University Library.
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Summer Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 13.
The College of the Canyons Foundation invites all golfers to Swing for Student Success at the annual COC Foundation Golf Tournament. The charity golf tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care & Control is pleased to join NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual month-long Clear the Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign for the ninth consecutive year.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH), in collaboration with local health departments, is alerting the public and health care providers to a potential increased risk for Valley fever in California. Because many Valley fever infections take place during the summer, August has been designated as Valley Fever Awareness Month.
A playground at sea for curious minds awaits on a specially themed cruise hosted by Adam Savage, original co-host of Discovery Channel’s series MythBusters and godparent to Discovery Princess. The cruise sets sail onboard Discovery Princess, Nov. 25-29, from the Port of Los Angeles for a four-day West Coast Getaway to San Diego and Ensenada.
Motor vehicle accidents are among the leading causes of death for teenagers in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,800 teens were killed and 227,000 teens were injured due to motor vehicle crashes in 2020. Young drivers are losing their lives prematurely in devastating and preventable traffic collisions.
ELLA Sports Foundation’s sports programs director Manny Travieso will lead a team of eleven USA women travel ball softball players, including West Ranch High School standout Savannah Gatewood, to take part in the Third Annual Copa Amistad Aug. 1-6 in Havana, Cuba.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.