Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble

Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature Mike Hernandez and his works at its new location.

Hernandez is a plein air painter skilled in gouache, oil and acrylic.

Join SCAA Monday, Aug. 21 at the new location, Barnes and Noble Books for the monthly meeting free to the public from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

A native Angeleno, Hernandez’s works have been featured in several on-line publications as well as galleries. His process began as a young child, painting still life images, influenced by the likes of Edgar Payne, Sorolla and Franz Biscoff.

Hernandez soon explored the foundations of color and light in the outdoors, striving to find the beauty in the ordinary. With a palette that resides at the crossroads between industrial and landscapes, he finds inspiration anywhere from the Eastern Sierra range to the muddy concrete banks of the Los Angeles River.

He studied at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, graduating with a B.A. in 1998. Hernandez was a Production Designer and Art Director as well as a concept artist at Dreamworks Animation and worked on such films as Shrek, How to train your Dragon, Turbo, Penguins of Madagascar and many other films.

He is also a member of a limited group of the finest painters in the US called PAPA as well as a nation-wide sought-after workshop instructor. His works can be found in several private collections around the world.

For more demo notices, visit SCAA’s website.

