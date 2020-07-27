Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19

The family of Valentin “Val” Martinez, a Santa Clarita resident and LAPD officer, is in mourning this week after the 45-year-old died from complications with COVID-19.
A GoFundMe Page has been set up in Martinez’ honor to financially assist his partner, Megan Flynn, and the pair’s unborn twin boys, according to the page. As of Saturday, the online fundraiser has raised approximately $18,000.
Martinez is said to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in late May.
After being transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, he was transferred to the ICU Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, where he died July 24 in the early morning.
Martinez had been a member of the Los Angeles Police Department since 2007, according to the GoFundMe Page.
The Martinez family. Photo courtesy of Shannon Bevers.
“Val and Megan weren’t married yet, and her health benefits and other expenses will no longer be covered by LAPD,” reads the GoFundMe page. “As you can imagine, Megan has a lifetime of expenses ahead to raise their beautiful boys.”
On Friday, the LAPD released a statement via their social media saying Martinez was “End of Watch.”
“A soon-to-be father, a partner, a brother, a son,” read the statement. “As courageous in his fight against COVID as he was patrolling the streets and serving Angelenos.”
