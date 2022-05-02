Santa Clarita Celebrates 36th Community Park

|
May 2
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Monday, May 2, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual Road Rehab project, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatment to improve City roadways and address maintenance concerns before they develop into larger issues.
You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall! This month, the City shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 2 - Sunday, May 8.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announces Hailu Waithaka as the 2022 Youth of the Year and Los Angeles County Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year.
This month, I challenge you to get where you need to go in Santa Clarita on two wheels.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 4, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Volunteers are sought to help clean up and help in the reconstruction of the Dagger Flat Trail near Bear Divide in Sand Canyon. No experience required. A work party is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, at 8 a.m.
As the third-largest city in Los Angeles County, I find it admirable that we, in Santa Clarita, continue to prioritize the importance of open space, nature and parks. These outdoor spaces are amazing for our health as noted in our One Story Once City book – "The Nature Fix."
SACRAMENTO – If you still need a REAL ID, you have one year before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require federally accepted identification, like a REAL ID or valid passport, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases.
SACRAMENTO – With the days getting longer and temperatures on the rise, motorcycle riders are making their way up and down our state highways.
1927: First major competition at new Baker Ranch Rodeo (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors voted Tuesday to move into Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan.
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
California Nurses Association/National Nurses United announced registered nurses at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement on April 26.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed four new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,550 new cases countywide, with 98 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,959, county case totals to 2,872,203 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 73,816, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
The Canyon Theatre Guild will hold open auditions Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 for performers of all ages for the upcoming show, Lionel Bart’s "Oliver!"
The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater will present the stage play "The Great Gatsby," based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of the same name, Friday April 29 through Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m., along with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Senate Bill 1367, part of Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk's legislative package calling for accountability, transparency and integrity in the state government's procurement process, failed to pass the Senate Governmental Organization Committee because the majority of Democrats refused to vote on it.
Santa Clarita is looking to hire part-time Graffiti Workers in the Community Preservation Division. This position will help staff remove graffiti throughout the community, input data regarding graffiti incidents and conduct inventory checks.
No. 20 College of the Canyons softball closed out the regular season in winning fashion on Tuesday, April 26 posting a 10-4 conference win over Antelope Valley College at Whitten Field to clinch a postseason berth for a ninth straight season.
The Santa Clarita Valley Jigsaw Puzzle Group will hold a puzzle swap/trade/buy/sell event on May 7 10 a.m. to noon at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on the Sears side, just off Citrus Street.
The California Department of Transportation has announced an extended weekend closure of the westbound Interstate 210 to westbound State Route 118 connector in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.
I-5 corridor improvements continue from Buena Vista Street to State Route 134 in the San Fernando Valley.
