Today in
S.C.V. History
March 31
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
Santa Clarita Courthouse to Temporarily Close Wednesday
| Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
Santa Clarita Courthouse
The Santa Clarita Courthouse is part of a list of 80 courthouses currently under review by the Judicial Council of California as part of an effort to upgrade or construct new facilities. Cory Rubin/The Signal

The Santa Clarita Courthouse is set to close temporarily Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the courthouse as of this story’s publication, the move comes as part of the court’s overall plan to temporarily scale down operations, according to Mary Hearn, spokeswoman for the L.A. County Superior Court system.

The temporary consolidation will allow the courts to prioritize time-sensitive and essential matters during the health crisis, Hearn added.

No reopening date has been set for the courthouse as of Monday.

Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced recently the suspension of several “non-emergency” matters until at least April 16, including:

– All civil and criminal jury and non-jury trials are suspended.

– Jury service is suspended temporarily.

– No pre-trial conferences will be held.

– Any traffic and non-traffic infraction matters are postponed.

For more information, visit lacourt.org.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Help Coming to Families with Newborns

Help Coming to Families with Newborns
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the County Department of Health Services (DHS), the second largest municipal health care system in the country, announced Monday that the nonprofit Baby2Baby has donated over 150,000 diapers and more than 3,500 cans of formula for patients with newborns.
FULL STORY...

County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections

County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to strengthen consumer protections against price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines

Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn directed the LA County Department of Public Health to issue new guidelines that will allow restaurants to sell unprepared food and operate safely during the COVID-19 crisis.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV

L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 10 new deaths and 548 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
FULL STORY...

Public Urged to Continue Social Distancing During Warm Weather

Public Urged to Continue Social Distancing During Warm Weather
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
With warm weather forecasted for Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles reminds residents that the Safer At Home directives are still in effect, and cautions against “behavioral fatigue” that may set in, especially when it is tempting to go outside.
FULL STORY...
April 1: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
The Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board of  William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. for a closed session, followed by open session beginning at 7:00 p.m.
COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo
In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Help Coming to Families with Newborns
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the County Department of Health Services (DHS), the second largest municipal health care system in the country, announced Monday that the nonprofit Baby2Baby has donated over 150,000 diapers and more than 3,500 cans of formula for patients with newborns.
County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to strengthen consumer protections against price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn directed the LA County Department of Public Health to issue new guidelines that will allow restaurants to sell unprepared food and operate safely during the COVID-19 crisis.
L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 10 new deaths and 548 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
I don’t know how factory closures, lessened airplane contrails and diminished trucks on freeways around the world will affect our climate, but I suspect statistics might improve for awhile.
Burrtec Waste to Continue Uninterrupted Service
Burrtec Waste is committed to continue serving customers throughout Southern California during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route
The city of Santa Clarita released a statement regarding the death of a Santa Clarita Transit driver from COVID-19.
California Small Businesses Can Get Tax Extension
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday that will provide tax, regulatory and licensing extensions for businesses.
Public Urged to Continue Social Distancing During Warm Weather
With warm weather forecasted for Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles reminds residents that the Safer At Home directives are still in effect, and cautions against “behavioral fatigue” that may set in, especially when it is tempting to go outside.
Supes Replace Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response
Following an extensive review after the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire, Los Angeles County has adopted new protocols for managing emergency response to ensure better coordination, planning and messaging to the public.
Paso Robles Distillery Delivers Hand Sanitizer to SCV’s First Responders
A team from Azeo Distillery and Wine Cowboys in Paso Robles had a special delivery for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and local first responders.
Santa Clarita Courthouse to Temporarily Close Wednesday
The Santa Clarita Courthouse is set to close temporarily Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Island Pacific to Distribute Food Essentials to Elderly, Recently Unemployed
The Filipino-American supermarket chain, Island Pacific Supermarket, currently with 16 locations serving the communities in California, including Santa Clarita, is making every effort to help out at risk communities in dire need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
VA Sends Mobile Vet Center to L.A.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) began deploying Mobile Vet Center units, the week of March 16, to expand direct counseling, outreach and care coordination to Veterans in communities affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whole Foods Workers Plan Sick Out; Instacart, Amazon Workers Stage Walk Out
(CN) – Workers across America walked off the job Monday demanding better health benefits and worker safety precautions as the simple act of showing up for work has become more dangerous during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Boys & Girls Club Adjusts Programming to Meet Needs of SCV Youth
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has adjusted its programming to meet the needs of at-risk youth during the coronavirus crisis. Here are some ways you can help.
L.A. County Sheriff Lifts Gun-Store Closures
Based on further input from the federal government, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will not order or recommend closure of businesses that sell or repair firearms or sell ammunition.
L.A. County Monday: 342 New Cases; 44 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths and 342 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus on Monday for a total of 2,474 cases and 44 deaths.
California Monday: 5,763 Confirmed Cases, 135 Deaths
California now has 5,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 135 deaths due to the virus, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Monday update.
Inmate at Twin Towers IRC is First to Test Positive for COVID-19
An inmate at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility's Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles has tested positive for COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the county's Correctional Health Services announced Monday.
Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
I worry healthcare professionals on the front line who become infected are concealed from the public to protect the hospital reputation or cash flow.
