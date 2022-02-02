Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message-February 2022

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 2
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022
Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022
Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021
|
Zonta Club Santa Clarita Valley unveiled their newest scholarship to honor the memory of a former member.
|
Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50’s in Santa Clarita.
|
Each year the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Commission for Women recognize and celebrate women who work to bring about social and economic change, promote women’s equality and serve as outstanding role models for women.
|
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 102 new deaths and 15,664 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 69,361 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's Life Forward workshop is returning with this month's focus on mastering money.
|
College of the Canyons freshman Paul Hautbourg fired off a day two round of 76 at the annual Pt. Conception Open on Monday, tying for individual medalist honors and leading Canyons to a second-place team result.
|
The Valley Industry Association will present a VIA Virtual Program with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook, Chancellor, College of the Canyons on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:30 a.m.
|
It is my honor to serve as your Mayor for 2022, and I am thrilled about all the updates and enhancements coming to our city parks.
|
Salt Creek Grille in Valencia will hold a fundraiser Feb. 3 to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign.
|
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's station is asking for the publics help identifying a vehicle of interest in connection with several robberies.
|
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is proud to announce that Matt Carpenter is now serving as the organization’s new Board President for 2022 and 2023.
|
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
|
Celebrate Black History at the Valencia Library Branch each Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in February for a variety of film screenings.
|
Black History Month is a celebration that often embodies remembrance, community and culture. This year’s activities hosted by California State University, Northridge will be no different.
|
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 37 new deaths and 8,786 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 68,974 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Hart High Baseball Alumni Game tradition will return to the diamond Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. for a three-inning game and a preview of 2022 Hart High Baseball teams including varsity, junior varsity and frosh.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station offers residents a safe place to complete online transactions, as well as custody exchanges.
|
College of the Canyons dropped a 5-4 result to host Orange Coast College on Jan. 28 after returning to play for the 2022 season.
|
The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City announced on Jan. 25, the 63 artists and collectives that will participate in the upcoming Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept.
|
CBRE announced a 70,550 square-foot industrial lease in Valencia to LA North Studios, an independent full-service film and television studio founded in 2019 by Anthony Syracuse and John Prabhu.
|
There are plenty of opportunities to get active and hone your athletic skills here in Santa Clarita – and February is no exception!
|
The Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library invite residents to take advantage of this sweet Book Bag Sale at all three library branches. Impress your loved ones this Valentine's Day with a unique gift--or gifts--from the upcoming February Book Bag Sale.
|
Sulphur Springs Union School District and William S. Hart Union High School District are coming together to bring resources to school families through the “Many Families One Community” Family Resource Fair virtual event over Zoom.
|
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.