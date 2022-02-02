Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message-February 2022

By Mayor Laurene West

Exciting Year for City Parks

It is my honor to serve as your Mayor for 2022, and I am thrilled about all the updates and enhancements coming to our city parks. At the end of last year, we broke ground on the much-anticipated Central Park Buildout Project. This project includes four new multipurpose fields. With how popular sports and recreation leagues are in our community, there never seems to be enough fields to go around. This project will add this valued amenity to our city’s biggest park. The project also includes a restroom facility, additional parking, enhancements to the dog park (Central Bark) and an exercise staircase with about 150 steps. Work is anticipated to be completed in the second half of the year.

A very popular city amenity is the inclusive play area at Canyon Country Park. This award-winning park was created with input from the community to include elements for residents of all abilities. This same formula will be used to create a second inclusive play area at West Creek Park. In addition to these exciting plans, the city is also working on enhancements at David March Park, adding a second bike park and a long-awaited outdoor roller rink. We purchased vacant land next to Canyon Country, the city’s first park. We now have the opportunity to expand it and add amenities Canyon Country wants-maybe even a community garden. We continue to look for opportunities to add more parks to our system.

One of the factors that greatly boosts the quality of life we all enjoy is the abundance of activities available to residents in our 35 parks and the thousands of acres of open space surrounding our city. This year, we will continue to grow our trail connectivity and acquire key pieces of land to add to our nearly 12,000 acres of open space, which will allow for the preservation and protection of critical wildlife corridors and natural resources. I encourage you to explore the natural beauty our city offers; it’s good for our health.

Visit santa-clarita.com to learn more about parks and trails.

