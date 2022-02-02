header image

1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message-February 2022
| Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022

By Mayor Laurene West

Exciting Year for City Parks

It is my honor to serve as your Mayor for 2022, and I am thrilled about all the updates and enhancements coming to our city parks. At the end of last year, we broke ground on the much-anticipated Central Park Buildout Project. This project includes four new multipurpose fields. With how popular sports and recreation leagues are in our community, there never seems to be enough fields to go around. This project will add this valued amenity to our city’s biggest park. The project also includes a restroom facility, additional parking, enhancements to the dog park (Central Bark) and an exercise staircase with about 150 steps. Work is anticipated to be completed in the second half of the year.

A very popular city amenity is the inclusive play area at Canyon Country Park. This award-winning park was created with input from the community to include elements for residents of all abilities. This same formula will be used to create a second inclusive play area at West Creek Park. In addition to these exciting plans, the city is also working on enhancements at David March Park, adding a second bike park and a long-awaited outdoor roller rink. We purchased vacant land next to Canyon Country, the city’s first park.  We now have the opportunity to expand it and add amenities Canyon Country wants-maybe even a community garden.  We continue to look for opportunities to add more parks to our system.

Photo Courtesy: city of Santa Clarita

One of the factors that greatly boosts the quality of life we all enjoy is the abundance of activities available to residents in our 35 parks and the thousands of acres of open space surrounding our city. This year, we will continue to grow our trail connectivity and acquire key pieces of land to add to our nearly 12,000 acres of open space, which will allow for the preservation and protection of critical wildlife corridors and natural resources. I encourage you to explore the natural beauty our city offers; it’s good for our health.

Visit santa-clarita.com to learn more about parks and trails.
Message from the City Manager: Go for the Gold in Santa Clarita

Message from the City Manager: Go for the Gold in Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022
There are plenty of opportunities to get active and hone your athletic skills here in Santa Clarita – and February is no exception!
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Service Animals

Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Service Animals
Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
More than twenty years ago I led the animal control division for an agency in northern California, and at one point we received a series of complaints from students at a local community college regarding a fellow student’s emotional support animal (ESA).
READ MORE...

City Manager’s Monthly Message – January 2022

City Manager’s Monthly Message – January 2022
Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
The start of the new year always brings with it new beginnings and new opportunities.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | The 434 Animals Impounded from the Wildlife Waystation

Marcia Mayeda | The 434 Animals Impounded from the Wildlife Waystation
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
In last month’s blog I listed the many unusual animals DACC has impounded throughout the years. I challenged readers to guess which two species of animals that DACC has not impounded, promising to reveal the answer in this month’s blog.
READ MORE...

City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2021

City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2021
Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021
October 30 was the day we cut the ribbon and welcomed residents to the new Canyon Country Community Center.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Zonta Club SCV Unveils Newest Scholarship
Zonta Club Santa Clarita Valley unveiled their newest scholarship to honor the memory of a former member. 
Zonta Club SCV Unveils Newest Scholarship
SCV Detectives Respond To Santa Clarita Death Investigation
Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50’s in Santa Clarita.
SCV Detectives Respond To Santa Clarita Death Investigation
County Accepting Nominations For Woman of the Year
Each year the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Commission for Women recognize and celebrate women who work to bring about social and economic change, promote women’s equality and serve as outstanding role models for women.
County Accepting Nominations For Woman of the Year
Wednesday COVID Update: Cases In School Trends Downward
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 102 new deaths and 15,664 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 69,361 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Update: Cases In School Trends Downward
Feb. 12: Zonta’s Life Forward to Master Money
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's Life Forward workshop is returning with this month's focus on mastering money. 
Feb. 12: Zonta’s Life Forward to Master Money
COC Men’s Golf Slots Second at Pt. Conception Open
College of the Canyons freshman Paul Hautbourg fired off a day two round of 76 at the annual Pt. Conception Open on Monday, tying for individual medalist honors and leading Canyons to a second-place team result.
COC Men’s Golf Slots Second at Pt. Conception Open
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Luncheon with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
The Valley Industry Association will present a VIA Virtual Program with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook, Chancellor, College of the Canyons on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Luncheon with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Feb. 3: Salt Creek Grille Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch
Salt Creek Grille in Valencia will hold a fundraiser Feb. 3 to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign.
Feb. 3: Salt Creek Grille Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch
SCV Sheriff’s Detectives Need Help Finding Vehicle of Interest
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's station is asking for the publics help identifying a vehicle of interest in connection with several robberies. 
SCV Sheriff’s Detectives Need Help Finding Vehicle of Interest
Boys & Girls Club Appoints New Board President
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is proud to announce that Matt Carpenter is now serving as the organization’s new Board President for 2022 and 2023.
Boys & Girls Club Appoints New Board President
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
Black History Month Film Festival at Valencia Library
Celebrate Black History at the Valencia Library Branch each Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in February for a variety of film screenings.
Black History Month Film Festival at Valencia Library
CSUN Celebrates Black History Month
Black History Month is a celebration that often embodies remembrance, community and culture. This year’s activities hosted by California State University, Northridge will be no different.
CSUN Celebrates Black History Month
Tuesday COVID Update: Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Continue Downtrend
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 37 new deaths and 8,786 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 68,974 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Update: Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Continue Downtrend
Feb. 6: 2022 Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
The Hart High Baseball Alumni Game tradition will return to the diamond Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. for a three-inning game and a preview of 2022 Hart High Baseball teams including varsity, junior varsity and frosh.
Feb. 6: 2022 Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
Safe Exchange Zone at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station offers residents a safe place to complete online transactions, as well as custody exchanges.
Safe Exchange Zone at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station
Canyons Women’s Tennis Returns to Action in 2022 Season Opener
College of the Canyons dropped a 5-4 result to host Orange Coast College on Jan. 28 after returning to play for the 2022 season.
Canyons Women’s Tennis Returns to Action in 2022 Season Opener
CalArtians Selected for Whitney Biennial 2022
The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City announced on Jan. 25, the 63 artists and collectives that will participate in the upcoming Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept.
CalArtians Selected for Whitney Biennial 2022
CBRE Announces 70,550 SF Industrial Lease in Valencia to LA North Studios
CBRE announced a 70,550 square-foot industrial lease in Valencia to LA North Studios, an independent full-service film and television studio founded in 2019 by Anthony Syracuse and John Prabhu.
CBRE Announces 70,550 SF Industrial Lease in Valencia to LA North Studios
Message from the City Manager: Go for the Gold in Santa Clarita
There are plenty of opportunities to get active and hone your athletic skills here in Santa Clarita – and February is no exception!
Message from the City Manager: Go for the Gold in Santa Clarita
Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Book Bag Sale
The Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library invite residents to take advantage of this sweet Book Bag Sale at all three library branches. Impress your loved ones this Valentine's Day with a unique gift--or gifts--from the upcoming February Book Bag Sale.
Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Book Bag Sale
Feb. 9: Sixth Annual ‘Many Families One Community’ Family Resource Fair
Sulphur Springs Union School District and William S. Hart Union High School District are coming together to bring resources to school families through the “Many Families One Community” Family Resource Fair virtual event over Zoom.
Feb. 9: Sixth Annual ‘Many Families One Community’ Family Resource Fair
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
