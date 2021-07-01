Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – July 2021

By Bill Miranda

As we move into the warm summer months, it’s a great time of year for you and your family to take full advantage of the City’s miles of off-street trails, 35 parks, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita, swimming pools and paseos, as well as local hiking venues. One of the hallmarks of a healthy community is a wide variety of quality outdoor venues such as parks and trails, and our City works hard to provide numerous opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors.

One of the best ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer is at the return of Concerts in the Park. This community favorite is back after a year hiatus due to the pandemic. So grab your lawn chairs, blankets, a to-go meal from your favorite local restaurant and rock out under the stars as tribute bands play some of the greatest hits of the last few decades. This year’s schedule is tributes to Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, ABBA, and more. Bring your lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic drinks to the park at 7:00 p.m. to join your friends and neighbors and let the music wash over you.

If you are looking to beat the heat this summer, look no further than The Cube. There are several opportunities to hone your skating skills for hockey, figure skating, speed skating – or just for fun. Children will enjoy Camp Chillin, an innovative program that combines the traditional summer camp with a complete skate school! For more information, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com.

There are so many ways to be active and enjoy all the amazing amenities in Santa Clarita this summer. Make sure you follow the city of Santa Clarita on social media to be up to date on everything happening this season. I’ll see you around town!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.

