Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 3, 2022

By Mayor Laurene Weste

Join us for State of the City

One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27. The State of the City gives residents a chance to hear from their City Council about all of the work and accomplishments achieved in the past year – on their behalf. This year, in addition to project and program updates, guests will get a look back at the past 35 years of Cityhood.

You will learn how Santa Clarita went from seven parks in 1987, to the 36 amazing parks we have today. You will hear about the landmark events that shaped our City and how Cityhood has resulted in millions of dollars remaining in our community. These funds have enabled the City to provide new facilities, programs and services our residents want.

Some of these include 36 parks, more than 100 miles of off-street trails, 13,000 acres of preserved open space, three Metrolink Stations, three libraries, two community centers, anti-drug programs for youth, hundreds of sports and recreation programs, the Aquatic Center, Skatepark, Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita, The Cube, traffic and road improvements, just to name a few of the achievements over the last 35 years.

To purchase tickets for this event, you can visit santa-clarita.com. Tickets are $35 for individual seats and $400 for a table of 10. Guests will get to hear speeches from the City Council, video highlights, light refreshments and will receive a commemorative gift. If you are unable to attend in-person, you can still be part of this event. The State of the City will be live-streamed on the City’s Facebook page and broadcast on SCVTV channel 20.

We look forward to this celebration of our City and our 35th anniversary of Cityhood!

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santa-clarita.com.

