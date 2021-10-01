Santa Clarita Named Top Ten 2021 Finalist for ‘Most Business-Friendly City’ Award

The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2021 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC).

Santa Clarita is one of ten cities selected throughout Los Angeles County as a finalist for the 2021 award. This year’s award finalists are being recognized for prioritizing and supporting business recovery, reinvention, growth and hiring throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Santa Clarita was selected due to the innovative programs offered throughout the pandemic to support our businesses. Some of these include the Small Business Grant Program and the Shop/Eat Local campaign. Santa Clarita also saw many new businesses come to the City over the last two years and kept the Permit Center open throughout the restrictions to ensure that projects could continue.

“This is a testament of the continuous hard work from the City and our partners, including the SCVEDC, Chamber of Commerce and VIA in supporting the businesses that add to the quality of life in Santa Clarita,” said Mayor Bill Miranda. “I am grateful to the LAEDC for recognizing the resilience of the businesses, employees and residents in our community with this selection.”

The city of Santa Clarita will be recognized with other finalists on Wednesday, November 10 at the LAEDC’s Eddy Awards in SoFi Stadium. To learn more about the “Most-Business Friendly City” award, please visit laedc.org/eddy-awards/most-business-friendly-city/.

“Congratulations to the city of Santa Clarita for again being nominated as the most business-friendly city in L.A. County. Your partnership with SCVEDC is critical to attracting new businesses to the region and ensuring a strong, diverse economy for our future,” added Holly Schroeder, President and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...