Santa Clarita Names City’s 10 Sidewalk Poetry Winners for 2020

The city of Santa Clarita has selected its 10 Sidewalk Poetry winners from the 85 poems submitted by local poets for the 2020 Sidewalk Poetry Project.

Selected poems were recently stamped into a rehabilitated sidewalk along Via Princessa for all to enjoy.

All winners, along with their poems, may also be viewed online at SantaClaritaArts.com/SidewalkPoetry.

Congratulations to each of the 10 Sidewalk Poetry winners: Ian Andersen, Ashley Alvarenga, Garry Gay, Kaelyn Peay, Jessica June Rowe, Katherine Kihiczak, Amy Hough-Dugdale, Kathryn Jennings Fogg, Ojo Taiye and Andrew McCutcheon.

Each of their poems embodies this year’s theme, “Poetry of Place.”

Poet Anderson writes:

“Blackened oaks and silver ash

Nurture serene spring saplings

Lifting arms to oceans of sky

Alive once more.”

Similar to Anderson’s work, each winning poem’s content addresses nature, seasons, reflection and other inspirational features drawn from the Santa Clarita Landscape.

The Sidewalk Poetry Project was established to bring art into the City’s Public Works Department’s sidewalk rehabilitation program. Sidewalks that were previously unsafe are being fixed and enhanced, with combined maintenance and art efforts.

To submit a short poem for consideration in the 2021 Sidewalk Poetry Project, visit SantaClaritaArts.com/SidewalkPoetry.

The entry deadline for 2021 submissions is December 15, 2020.

To learn more about the Sidewalk Poetry Project and other art opportunities in Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact the city’s Arts and Events Division at aeo@santa-clarita.com.