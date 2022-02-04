Santa Clarita Needs a No-kill Animal Shelter | Commentary by Kiza Hilton

I am a passionate animal activist and I believe our local homeless animals need the safety of a no-kill animal shelter, within the city of Santa Clarita.

In May of 2015, I prepared an extensive proposal for the Santa Clarita City Council and for the City Manager, with the hope of exploring the possibility of opening a no-kill shelter within the city. My proposal also was submitted to the L.A. County Animal Care Department and to the County Board of Supervisors.

Although the idea of opening an additional, more centralized animal shelter was welcomed at that time by L.A. County, I was informed in an email from a member of the city council that there was no interest by the city. I later learned that my animal shelter proposal was never presented to the public or to the other four Santa Clarita city council members.

Now once again I am trying, with the help of other local residents, to ask the city to reconsider the possibility of opening a no-kill local animal shelter. In that joint effort, an animal shelter petition has been created by Saugus resident Jordan Roberts-Diem, who is the administrator for the Facebook group, “Everything Pets In SCV”.

The petition asks for support from Santa Clarita residents who want to open another local facility for animals in need to receive shelter, care and adoption opportunities within Santa Clarita. Our goal is for more of our animals to be welcomed into loving homes.

Currently, the city of Santa Clarita pays L.A. County a contractual fee to provide care for the city’s homeless animals that end up housed at Castaic Animal Care Center. If that money were redirected to a no-kill shelter within city limits, the unincorporated areas would continue to be served by the Castaic animal shelter, which is funded by L.A. County. But our homeless small animals could be cared for within Santa Clarita.

Additional annual operating funds could be raised by including rental spaces within the new facility for pet-friendly businesses such as a veterinary clinic, dog trainers and dog groomers. We also envision the new shelter to include an all-important low-cost spay and neuter clinic. This income stream, supplemented by grants and donations, could cover the cost of staff and operations of a city no-kill shelter.

My husband, Richard Hilton and I are exploring the possibility of buying property or a building and scouting possible sites, for the establishment of a city shelter.

Our pets provide us love, joy, companionship and comfort. Now is the time to provide our local vulnerable animals with the additional care and protection they deserve.

We are seeking 5,000 petition signatures for the no-kill shelter. Signatures are needed before Feb. 24, to present to the members of the Santa Clarita City Council. Please share the petition with your friends.

Please the sign petition here.

Thank you for your help. You are providing love, kindness and a voice for our shelter pets.

Kiza Stratton Hilton moved to Santa Clarita in 1991. She served as a mall marketing director and as a public information spokesperson for private corporations and public agencies. She now is a volunteer and donor for the L.A. County Animal Care Foundation, for Southern California animal rescues, for Bridge To Home and for Mizell Senior Center.

