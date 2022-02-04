Santa Clarita Needs a No-kill Animal Shelter | Commentary by Kiza Hilton

|
|
|
February 6
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number to 214 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
More Los Angeles County beaches have been added to the list of areas impacted due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present two upcoming spring exhibitions by Deborah Aschheim and Kumasi J. Barnett that focus on civic engagement, social justice and systemic racism.
Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, will celebrate the opening of its new location in Santa Clarita on 20600 Golden Triangle Road with a community event on Saturday, Feb. 5. This store is among more than 60 the company plans to open in the Los Angeles market in 2022.
I am a passionate animal activist and I believe our local homeless animals need the safety of a no-kill animal shelter, within the city of Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons plated runs all in all but two innings of a shortened game to narrowly trail Orange Coast College 14-12 by the time play was suspended due to darkness after seven innings.
Women in Service, an annual event honoring outstanding women volunteers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on May 14, 2022 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.
The Soraya dials up its investment in America’s one true original art form, jazz, with its inaugural month-long jazz festival, Jazz at Naz, from Feb. 5 to Feb. 19.
In celebration of Lunar New Year and the Year of the Water Tiger, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will offer reduced adoption fees for cats.
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Annie Hoffman will be demonstrating oil painting on Monday, April 18, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 pm, for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
CalArts' First, Full Tuition Posse Foundation Winners Announced
The Master's University may not have a football team, but that won't stop the excitement surrounding Super Bowl weekend from coming to the Santa Clarita campus.
Joe Cibere will be demonstrating watercolor and acrylics live on Monday, March 21, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will swing into the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only event to be held at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death from COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number to 211 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Zonta Club Santa Clarita Valley unveiled their newest scholarship to honor the memory of a former member.
Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50’s in Santa Clarita.
Each year the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Commission for Women recognize and celebrate women who work to bring about social and economic change, promote women’s equality and serve as outstanding role models for women.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 102 new deaths and 15,664 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 69,361 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's Life Forward workshop is returning with this month's focus on mastering money.
