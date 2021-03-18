Santa Clarita Realtor Accused of Sexual Assault Posts Bail

A Placerita Canyon man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Florida due to an allegation from Nevada was released from custody in lieu of posting $100,000 bail, according to court records available online Wednesday.
Mike Bjorkman, 48, was released from a Miami-Dade County facility after the Realtor’s attorney, David Chesnoff, made an appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday and guaranteed Bjorkman would appear for a March 30 hearing, according to court records.
Records also indicated a $100,000 bond was promised and that Chesnoff had custody of Bjorkman’s passport as part of the terms for his release.
Officials with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office have refused to release any information regarding the nature of the incident and the allegations, as have Las Vegas Metro Police Department officials.
Chesnoff declined to comment when reached Wednesday. He previously stated he was leading a separate investigation into the allegations.
The criminal complaint notes that Bjorkman has been accused of two counts of sexual assault with respect to an alleged Aug. 29 incident.
In what was their last currently scheduled meeting before students are expected to return to in-person learning March 29 and April 1, the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed how the return of grades seven to 12 will stay on track.
Following two rounds of virtual auditions, The Music Center has selected 112 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including a few from the Santa Clarita Valley, as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 33rd annual Spotlight program, a free nationally acclaimed arts training and scholarship program for teens.
The federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and L.A. Police Department have both opened investigations after seeing video of a former LAPD detective using racial slurs in an altercation following a traffic collision in Valencia on Saturday.
“The Happiest Place on Earth” will turn the lights back on starting April 30, Disneyland officials announced Wednesday, more than a year after the Anaheim theme park closed its gates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following its facelift, new paint, and center ice logo being installed, the city of Santa Clarita gave a first look at The Cube on Tuesday, offering local media a chance to view the latest additions to the Santa Clarita Valley’s only ice rink.
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the application for Bridge to Home’s construction on the 23000 block of Drayton Street in Saugus, meaning that the nonprofit organization will now have a permanent shelter to assist local homeless individuals.
Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega-mine can proceed, has passed out of its first policy committee, according to California Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who co-authored the bill with Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita).
The California Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced a new public education campaign to better connect with Californians who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and to address questions and concerns they have with the vaccine.
Join Fostering Youth Independence Thursday, March 18, from 6:00 - 6:30 p.m., via Zoom to mark the organization's fourth anniversary and to celebrate the many volunteers and donors who have made FYI the amazing community it is today.
In conjunction with the Santa Public Library’s One Story One City 2021 book selection, “Eat Joy: 31 Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers,” The MAIN is excited to present two delicious, food-themed plays, “A Recipe for Disaster” and “The Good, The Bad and The Hungry.”
