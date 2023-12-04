Tourney Road

Valencia Medical Office Condos Sell for $3.4M

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 4, 2023

By Press Release

Yair Haimoff, managing director SIOR of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent sale of four medical office condos located at 27335 Tourney Road in Valencia for a purchase price of $3.4 million.

The four contiguous medical condominiums are located on the ground floor of Tourney Place/Building 6. A Class-A- three-story medical office with state-of-the-art construction totaling approximately 6,850 square feet. The complex boasts an elegant lobby, high ceilings and wraparound windows that offer beautiful views.

The subject property is conveniently located on Valencia Corporate Row, next to UCLA Health and Kaiser Permanente. It is in close proximity to various town center amenities such as restaurants, hotels and FivePoint’s recently launched 21,000-home development project. Additionally, this location provides easy access to Henry Mayo Memorial Hospital, Valencia Country Club and Interstate 5 freeway.

The buyer needed additional space to expand their practice. After looking at different options, the buyer decided this site was perfect for their expansion purposes and is conveniently located across the street from their current office.

About Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
Spectrum CRE was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Valencia, with branches in Encino and Century City, California. As a full-service commercial real estate advisory firm, we offer clients personalized service, local expertise, and an innovative approach to brokerage focused on exceeding clients’ expectations and financial goals. Our services include Tenant and Landlord representation, Sales and Acquisitions, Net Lease Investments, Build-to-Suit, Ground Up Developments, Industrial and Logistics, Corporate Solutions, Valuation, Capital Markets and Property Management. www.Spectrumcre.com.

No Comments for : Valencia Medical Office Condos Sell for $3.4M


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)

    Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)

    3 hours ago
  • TMU Launches Scholarship Serving Students in SoCal Region

    TMU Launches Scholarship Serving Students in SoCal Region

    11 hours ago
  • SCV Blood Donors Urgently Needed

    SCV Blood Donors Urgently Needed

    11 hours ago
  • Cougars Earn All-WSC Recognition

    Cougars Earn All-WSC Recognition

    11 hours ago
  • Heartbreaking Loss for Mustangs in Florida

    Heartbreaking Loss for Mustangs in Florida

    12 hours ago
  • COC Awarded $500K Training Grant

    COC Awarded $500K Training Grant

    13 hours ago
  • Valencia Medical Office Condos Sell for $3.4M

    Valencia Medical Office Condos Sell for $3.4M

    14 hours ago
  • Ken Striplin | Holiday Season at The Cube

    Ken Striplin | Holiday Season at The Cube

    14 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Bus Strike Over

    Santa Clarita Bus Strike Over

    16 hours ago
  • ‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Six Productions Filming in SCV

    ‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Six Productions Filming in SCV

    16 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.