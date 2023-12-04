Valencia Medical Office Condos Sell for $3.4M

Yair Haimoff, managing director SIOR of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent sale of four medical office condos located at 27335 Tourney Road in Valencia for a purchase price of $3.4 million.

The four contiguous medical condominiums are located on the ground floor of Tourney Place/Building 6. A Class-A- three-story medical office with state-of-the-art construction totaling approximately 6,850 square feet. The complex boasts an elegant lobby, high ceilings and wraparound windows that offer beautiful views.

The subject property is conveniently located on Valencia Corporate Row, next to UCLA Health and Kaiser Permanente. It is in close proximity to various town center amenities such as restaurants, hotels and FivePoint’s recently launched 21,000-home development project. Additionally, this location provides easy access to Henry Mayo Memorial Hospital, Valencia Country Club and Interstate 5 freeway.

The buyer needed additional space to expand their practice. After looking at different options, the buyer decided this site was perfect for their expansion purposes and is conveniently located across the street from their current office.

About Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

Spectrum CRE was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Valencia, with branches in Encino and Century City, California. As a full-service commercial real estate advisory firm, we offer clients personalized service, local expertise, and an innovative approach to brokerage focused on exceeding clients’ expectations and financial goals. Our services include Tenant and Landlord representation, Sales and Acquisitions, Net Lease Investments, Build-to-Suit, Ground Up Developments, Industrial and Logistics, Corporate Solutions, Valuation, Capital Markets and Property Management. www.Spectrumcre.com.

