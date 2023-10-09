SCAA Announces 2023 Art Classic Winners

The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 33rd Annual Art Classic Sept. 30 and Oct. 1st at The Centre. It was a beautiful collection of art in eight categories.

The list of winners below.

Acrylic

1st Laura Ledesma

2nd Shanna Lim

Merit LW Krebs

Merit Jose Barba

Dry Media

1st Mardilan Lee Georgio

2nd Vita Blumberg

Merit Laurie Morgan

Mixed Media

1st Harriette Knight

2nd Trudy Callahan

Merit Rosanne Haddad

Merit Patricia Thayer

Oil

1st Estelle Prieto

2nd Albert Acosta

Merit Meressa Naftulin

Merit Margaret Raab

Photography

1st Joseph Hesse

2nd Joseph Jasik-Drdol

Merit Cathy King

Merit Felicia Tausig

Sculpture

1st Idelle Tyzbir

2nd John Sheehy

Merit Susanna Petrovit

Watercolor

1st Rees Cawley

2nd Patty Haft

Merit Bob Hernandez

Merit Shanna Lim

Masters

1st Jane Mick

2nd Gary Friedman

Merit Jeanne Iler

Best of Show John Moffitt

Richard Huff Tobi Beck

Service Award Gloria Cassidy

Excellence in Art Jane Mick

Judges for the Art Classic were award-winning oil painter Glen Knowles and watercolorist Deborah Swan-McDonald.

The next show at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery is “Picture Perfect.” This exhibit will feature photography only.

The Artists’ reception will be on Saturday, Oct, 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stop by and meet the photographers. There will be light refreshments and live music to add to your visual experience.

Congratulations to all!

