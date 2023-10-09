SCAA Announces 2023 Art Classic Winners

The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 33rd Annual Art Classic Sept. 30 and Oct. 1st at The Centre. It was a beautiful collection of art in eight categories.
The list of winners below.
Acrylic
1st Laura Ledesma
2nd Shanna Lim
Merit LW Krebs
Merit Jose Barba
Dry Media
1st Mardilan Lee Georgio
2nd Vita Blumberg
Merit Laurie Morgan
Mixed Media
1st Harriette Knight
2nd Trudy Callahan
Merit Rosanne Haddad
Merit Patricia Thayer
Oil
1st Estelle Prieto
2nd Albert Acosta
Merit Meressa Naftulin
Merit Margaret Raab
Photography
1st Joseph Hesse
2nd Joseph Jasik-Drdol
Merit Cathy King
Merit Felicia Tausig
Sculpture
1st Idelle Tyzbir
2nd John Sheehy
Merit Susanna Petrovit
Watercolor
1st Rees Cawley
2nd Patty Haft
Merit Bob Hernandez
Merit Shanna Lim
Masters
1st Jane Mick
2nd Gary Friedman
Merit Jeanne Iler
Best of Show John Moffitt
Richard Huff Tobi Beck
Service Award Gloria Cassidy
Excellence in Art Jane Mick
Judges for the Art Classic were award-winning oil painter Glen Knowles and watercolorist Deborah Swan-McDonald.
The next show at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery is “Picture Perfect.” This exhibit will feature photography only.
The Artists’ reception will be on Saturday, Oct, 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Stop by and meet the photographers. There will be light refreshments and live music to add to your visual experience.
Congratulations to all!
