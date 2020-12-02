header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 2
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
SCE Warns of Power Shutoffs, State Readies Fire Resources
| Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
power shutoffs
Crews work at a Southern California Edison facility in Valencia as the company implements a public safety power shutoff (PSPS) in an effort to mitigate fire risks during dry, windy weather in Santa Clarita on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

With a multiday Red Flag warning issued throughout Southern California, multiple parts of the Santa Clarita Valley remained under consideration for power shutoffs Wednesday.

Southern California Edison warned public safety power shutoffs could take place Wednesday and that monitoring would continue through Friday afternoon to more than 269,000 customers across the region, including portions of SCV communities with ZIP codes 91350, 91351, 91387, 91390 and 93510.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 40 customers in L.A. County and 2,212 in Riverside County were reported without power, according to the utility’s online PSPS map.

“SoCal Edison doesn’t shut off power based on weather forecasts but only on weather conditions in specific areas,” said utility spokesman Paul Griffo, adding that with patrols in the affected areas, the utility is working to limit the number of affected customers.

The power shutoffs are used to reduce the risk of potential wildfires caused by electrical lines sparking during strong wind weather conditions as alerted by the National Weather Service for the Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“Monitoring conditions is one of the ways we can predict wildfire risk in real-time,” said Griffo. “We have 851 weather stations installed by the end of the day thoroughly covering high fire risk areas and they’re used to determine where and when we need to put these (areas) under consideration.”

The Red Flag warning runs through Saturday evening due to low humidity and strong Santa Ana winds with gusts up to 70 mph. The strongest are expected Thursday morning, according to the Weather Service.

Due to these conditions, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced Wednesday it had prepositioned firefighting resources and personnel in four Southern California counties, including in L.A. The county was issued a water tender and dispatcher, as well as a state strike team, which includes five fire engines with 15 firefighters and a team leader.

“The public is urged to remain aware of their surrounding conditions and to avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires, and follow local fire restrictions,” CalOES said in a Wednesday news release. “The public is also reminded to have an emergency plan in place, emergency preparedness kits at home and vehicles full of fuel.”

For status on a SoCal Edison outage, sign up to receive alerts via sce.com/wildfire/psps-alerts, or call 1-800-655-4555‫.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and more than 50 other lawmakers are demanding answers from Bank of America surrounding the state Employment Development Department’s latest problem: the freezing and draining of unemployment benefits in EDD accounts.
FULL STORY...
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
Noah Michael Englerth of Castaic has been missing a month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating him.
FULL STORY...
SCE Warns of Power Shutoffs, State Readies Fire Resources
Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
SCE Warns of Power Shutoffs, State Readies Fire Resources
With a multiday Red Flag warning issued throughout Southern California, multiple parts of the Santa Clarita Valley remained under consideration for power shutoffs Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Parks Halt In-Person Outdoor Programs Due to COVID-19 Surge
In response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is suspending in-person outdoor programs in accordance with the county's Nov. 30 "Safer At Home" Health Officer Order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Parks Halt In-Person Outdoor Programs Due to COVID-19 Surge
CIF Postpones Education-Based Athletics into 2021
The California Interscholastic Federation or CIF has postponed youth sports competitions including championship events until at least Jan. 1, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.
CIF Postpones Education-Based Athletics into 2021
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and more than 50 other lawmakers are demanding answers from Bank of America surrounding the state Employment Development Department’s latest problem: the freezing and draining of unemployment benefits in EDD accounts.
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
Noah Michael Englerth of Castaic has been missing a month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating him.
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
SCE Warns of Power Shutoffs, State Readies Fire Resources
With a multiday Red Flag warning issued throughout Southern California, multiple parts of the Santa Clarita Valley remained under consideration for power shutoffs Wednesday.
SCE Warns of Power Shutoffs, State Readies Fire Resources
Santa Ana Winds Return, SCV Under Fire Weather Watch
Santa Ana winds are forecast to return this week, bringing another fire weather watch to the Santa Clarita Valley after thousands across the region faced power shutoffs on Thanksgiving.
Santa Ana Winds Return, SCV Under Fire Weather Watch
Hart District Confirms GVHS Food Worker Diagnosed with COVD-19
A spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District confirmed Tuesday a food services worker “participating in meal service on (Nov. 23-24) at Golden Valley High School has since tested positive for COVID-19.”
Hart District Confirms GVHS Food Worker Diagnosed with COVD-19
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
SCV Water’s PFAS Community Outreach Earns Top Honors
SCV Water ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals were honored with a PRism Award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter (PRSA-LA).
SCV Water’s PFAS Community Outreach Earns Top Honors
Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey
What is the most effective way for the city of Santa Clarita to allocate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding?
Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey
Santa Clarita-Based Randal G. Winter Construction Celebrates 40 Years
Licensed in 1980, Randal G. Winter Construction is proudly celebrating their 40th year in business.
Santa Clarita-Based Randal G. Winter Construction Celebrates 40 Years
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest One-Day Increase Countywide to Date, SCV Surpasses 9,900 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 that L.A. County has ever experienced throughout the pandemic.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest One-Day Increase Countywide to Date, SCV Surpasses 9,900 Cases
L.A. County Launches Grant Program for Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions
In an effort to assist restaurants affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, Los Angeles County will launch the Keep L.A. County Dining Grant Program on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 12:00 a.m.
L.A. County Launches Grant Program for Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions
COC’s Winter 2021 Semester Registration Underway
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
COC’s Winter 2021 Semester Registration Underway
Alina Bokde Appointed New Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation announced Monday Alina Bokde as the department’s Chief Deputy Director.
Alina Bokde Appointed New Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks
Planning Commission Scheduled to Discuss Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to attain more local control of the development of accessory dwelling units through a proposed update of its development code and an ordinance.
Planning Commission Scheduled to Discuss Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units
COC Theatre Department Presents Pandemic-Themed Production
Bringing‌ ‌to‌ ‌life‌ ‌the‌ ‌national‌ ‌conversation‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌trials‌ ‌and‌ ‌tribulations‌ ‌of‌ ‌2020,‌ the College ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Canyons‌ ‌Theatre‌ ‌Department‌ will present its ‌devised‌ ‌production‌ ‌“Virtuality: the 2020 Tournaments,”‌ ‌on December 4-5.
COC Theatre Department Presents Pandemic-Themed Production
Patients, Local Veterans Treated to Samuel Dixon’s Annual Turkey Giveaway
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. (SDFHC) in partnership with Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Sunkist Growers, and Forester’s Financial donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and of course Sunkist citrus for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event held Friday, Nov. 20
Patients, Local Veterans Treated to Samuel Dixon’s Annual Turkey Giveaway
Local Nonprofit Launches Year-End Giving Campaign Benefiting Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) is launching its year-end giving campaign Tuesday, Dec. 1, which is “Giving Tuesday,” the global day of generosity.
Local Nonprofit Launches Year-End Giving Campaign Benefiting Foster Youth
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020
If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit this month, I encourage you to visit Old Town Newhall.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020
Hart District, Sodexo Partner to Provide More than 39,000 Holiday Meals
Knowing the need would be great over the holiday, the William S. Hart Union High School District, in partnership with the District’s food service management company – Sodexo, distributed 39,420 meals on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to families at each campus.
Hart District, Sodexo Partner to Provide More than 39,000 Holiday Meals
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th Death at Henry Mayo; County Cases Surge Past 400K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 17 new deaths and 5,150 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 38th fatality, and new Health Officer restrictions take effect.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th Death at Henry Mayo; County Cases Surge Past 400K
Christy Smith Concedes to Mike Garcia in CA-25 Congressional Race
Democratic candidate Christy Smith on Monday conceded her loss in the 25th District Congressional race to incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.
Christy Smith Concedes to Mike Garcia in CA-25 Congressional Race
%d bloggers like this: