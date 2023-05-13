Schiavo Announces SCV Chamber Support of Legislation

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Santa Clarita Valley) has announced the support of the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce on five crucial pieces of legislation, tackling issues like housing, homelessness, support for low income families, water protection and electric vehicle infrastructure.

“I’m so glad to have the support of the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce for these five important bills. From ending the foster-care- to-homelessness pipeline, to removing red tape and cost barriers for low income families, our 2023 bill package is focused on making the lives of our community members better, andiavo.

The bills supported by the Chamber include:

AB 464: Vital Records Access for Low Income and Unhoused

AB 519: Streamline Affordable Housing Development Funding

AB 823: Electric Charging Roads and Parking Lots

AB 963: End the Foster Care-to-Homelessness Pipeline

AB 1631: Community Water Protection

“The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce works on behalf of its members to maintain a healthy and vibrant business climate in what has been ranked one of the most business friendly cities in California. We are proud to support AB 464, AB 519, AB 823 and AB 963 and AB 1631 authored by Assemblywoman Schiavo, which will help to create a positive environment for the SCV business community,” said Ivan Volschenk, President and CEO of SCV Chamber of Commerce, “The SCV Chamber is always excited when good legislation is created that we can support for our business community. We continue to take an active role in helping shape legislative policies that support our local business community.”

