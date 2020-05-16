[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

May 15
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Schroeder to Chair SCV Chamber’s Non-Profit Council
| Friday, May 15, 2020

Holly SchroederHolly Schroeder (pictured), president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, has been named chair of the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s Non-Profit Council, the Chamber announced Friday.

The Non-Profit Council’s mission is to provide resources for our local non-profit leaders to help them connect, grow, and learn to meet their organization’s mission and goals.

“I am pleased to Chair the Chamber’s Non-Profit Council, especially during this time, to work for the betterment of all our non-profits across the SCV,” Schroeder said in a statement. “As we all know, our non-profits are the heart and soul of our community and the Chamber’s Council is designed to ensure our non-profits are fully equipped and supported.”

Schroeder is best known for her leadership as the President and CEO of the SCVEDC. But she is also known as a thought-leader in the non-profit world having successfully led a major Southern California non-profit through a significant restructuring process during the Great Recession.

“Now, more than ever, our community must stand together to support our non-profits during this difficult time and Holly fits perfectly to lead this Council,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “She is an agent of change and can help support our non-profits through this crisis better than anyone we know.”

The Santa Clarita Valley has a strong and diverse community of non-profits with more than 100 locally based organizations that help our community thrive. The non-profits in the SCV are a key reason why Santa Clarita is a great community and always looking towards a better future.

“It’s no secret the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world for the foreseeable future and business operations and our lifestyles have altered,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner of Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “However, the Chamber is dedicated to supporting our non-profits to navigate through these changes and Holly’s expertise will further expand our knowledge and support.”

The Non-Profit Council is working with the non-profit community to launch a new webinar series designed specifically for non-profit leaders. If you are looking to join the Council, please email hello@scvchamber.com or visit www.scvchamber.com for more information.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

non-profit council - Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Local Bank Helps SCV Small Business Secure PPP Loan After Big Bank Failed
After a well-established Santa Clarita Valley small business’s application for a federal Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loan got hung up in a big bank’s bureaucracy for almost a month, the business owner contacted a local bank to come to the rescue.
Schroeder to Chair SCV Chamber’s Non-Profit Council
Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, has been named chair of the SCV Chamber of Commerce's Non-Profit Council, the Chamber announced Friday.
USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)
A United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration squadron flew over Southern California early Friday afternoon in a salute to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter to Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Thursday opposing any extension of the county's "Safer-at-Home" order, originally set to expire Friday.
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
California has had 74,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,108 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online
Internet access has become a critical necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, so Los Angeles County has launched a wifi locator website to help more residents get online.
L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online
L.A. County Friday: 921 Cases, 17 Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 962 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with a total of 921 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 921 Cases, 17 Deaths in SCV
L.A. County Public Health: COVID-19 Death Toll in SCV is 17
The L.A. County Public Health Department on Friday reported a total of 17 deaths related to COVID-19 for the Santa Clarita Valley area, nine more than the death toll previously known to the public.
L.A. County Public Health: COVID-19 Death Toll in SCV is 17
Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures
On Monday, May 18, the city of Santa Clarita will welcome residents into City Hall to access city services, including those available through the Permit Center, City Clerk’s Office, Film Permit Office, Human Resources and other city functions.
Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures
Study: COVID-19 Death Rate Far Higher Than Flu
The death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is often compared to that of seasonal flu, but conditions on the front lines suggest casualties of COVID-19 are likely much higher, according to a new study.
Study: COVID-19 Death Rate Far Higher Than Flu
Newsom Sends May Revision of State Budget to Legislature
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday submitted his 2020-21 May Revision budget proposal to the Legislature – a balanced plan to close a budget gap of more than $54 billion brought on swiftly by the COVID-19 recession.
Newsom Sends May Revision of State Budget to Legislature
CDC Outlines Reopening Guidelines for Schools, Bars, More
After the Trump administration sent early guidelines back last week for being “too prescriptive,” the new CDC guidelines on easing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic managed to strike a more general tone.
CDC Outlines Reopening Guidelines for Schools, Bars, More
City Council Expected to Revise Schedule for By-District Elections Transition
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to revise its approved schedule of steps necessary to be completed in order to transition from at-large to district-based voting.
City Council Expected to Revise Schedule for By-District Elections Transition
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Saugus Union Seeking Feedback from Parents Regarding 2020-2021 School Year
In an email to parents, Dr. Colleen Hawkins, superintendent of the Saugus Union School District, announced proposed plans for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
Saugus Union Seeking Feedback from Parents Regarding 2020-2021 School Year
California Thursday: 73,164 Cases, 3,032 Deaths
California has had 73,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,032 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Thursday.
California Thursday: 73,164 Cases, 3,032 Deaths
Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event
Rising to the challenge that the current pandemic has placed us all in, and the need to supply food and beverages in a whole new way, several businesses in downtown Newhall have joined forces to share their best offerings, on one day, via “drive-through” pickups. The event is set for Saturday, June 6, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event
Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser
Circle of Hope has announced the return of one of Santa Clarita’s most highly anticipated events. But with a whole new twist: Vine2Wine...To Go.
Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser
L.A. County Thursday: 35,329 Cases; SCV Nearing 900
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 925 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 896 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Thursday: 35,329 Cases; SCV Nearing 900
June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, College of the Canyons will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Friday, June 5.
June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will begin reopening tennis and pickleball courts, equestrian centers, BMX bike areas, trap, and skeet/archery ranges, model airplanes and community gardens, based on Stage Two of the reopening plan for the County of Los Angeles.
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Los Angeles County announced the re-opening of its beaches as of Wednesday for individual sports, exercise and similar physical activity. Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing.
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Patient age became a factor. Arrival in an emergency room with gray hair might mean a death sentence. Frontline doctors and nurses had to make a "Sophie’s Choice" decision.
Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Nearly 3 Million More Americans File for Unemployment
(CN) — The number of Americans receiving unemployment insurance benefits out-populates Australia. On top of the 25.3 million people currently receiving benefits, 2.98 million Americans brought their first claims last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.
Nearly 3 Million More Americans File for Unemployment
