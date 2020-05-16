Schroeder to Chair SCV Chamber’s Non-Profit Council

Holly Schroeder (pictured), president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, has been named chair of the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s Non-Profit Council, the Chamber announced Friday.

The Non-Profit Council’s mission is to provide resources for our local non-profit leaders to help them connect, grow, and learn to meet their organization’s mission and goals.

“I am pleased to Chair the Chamber’s Non-Profit Council, especially during this time, to work for the betterment of all our non-profits across the SCV,” Schroeder said in a statement. “As we all know, our non-profits are the heart and soul of our community and the Chamber’s Council is designed to ensure our non-profits are fully equipped and supported.”

Schroeder is best known for her leadership as the President and CEO of the SCVEDC. But she is also known as a thought-leader in the non-profit world having successfully led a major Southern California non-profit through a significant restructuring process during the Great Recession.

“Now, more than ever, our community must stand together to support our non-profits during this difficult time and Holly fits perfectly to lead this Council,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “She is an agent of change and can help support our non-profits through this crisis better than anyone we know.”

The Santa Clarita Valley has a strong and diverse community of non-profits with more than 100 locally based organizations that help our community thrive. The non-profits in the SCV are a key reason why Santa Clarita is a great community and always looking towards a better future.

“It’s no secret the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world for the foreseeable future and business operations and our lifestyles have altered,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner of Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “However, the Chamber is dedicated to supporting our non-profits to navigate through these changes and Holly’s expertise will further expand our knowledge and support.”

The Non-Profit Council is working with the non-profit community to launch a new webinar series designed specifically for non-profit leaders. If you are looking to join the Council, please email hello@scvchamber.com or visit www.scvchamber.com for more information.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.