SCV-Based H2scan Celebrates Expansion Completion

On Friday, Jan. 26, Santa Clarita-based H2scan celebrated the completion of its expanded manufacturing and headquarters facility in Valencia, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Participating in the ribbon cutting were Dave Meyers, CEO of H2scan, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, dignitaries and company staff.

The festive conclusion of the project marked the first major expansion to H2scan facilities since 2011. This latest campus expansion project was begun in early 2022 following a significant investment in the company that enabled it to grow and meet market demand for hydrogen sensors.

H2scan’s Gen 5 technology is a proven hydrogen sensing technology that is critical for safe and effective operation of any application that uses or creates hydrogen such as electrical transformers, battery rooms, electrolyzers and fuel cells or industrial processes.

The GRIDSCAN 5000 and HY-ALERTA 5021 are H2scan’s flagship Gen 5 products and both of them are solid state, small form factor sensors with no-consumable parts, and auto-calibration for 10+ maintenance-free years.

The expansion project increased production capacity, and technical resources to develop important new products.

The expansion also includes warehouse conversion, advanced manufacturing technology systems, testing capacity increase, new meeting rooms, upgraded offices and facilities, collaboration areas, clean room areas as well as R&D and manufacturing space. Lastly, a 4000-square-foot block of office space situated nearby was added to this expansion.

The team’s efforts have allowed for doubling in production capacity increasing our local talent acquisition by over 60% since early 2022. This investment sets H2scan up for a strong future growth ahead.

“This is a big milestone in a longstanding vision for H2scan. We are proud to have established a state-of-the-art facility in our community and been able to bring on great local talent,” said Dave Meyers CEO of H2scan. “The timing of the project completion couldn’t be better and is symbolic of the progress being made by our company and the future it holds.”

