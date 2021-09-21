SCV Chamber Announces New Chair of the Board

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Christian Raigosa with Kaiser Permanente to serve as the 2022 Chair of the Board of Directors.

A leader in the SCV business community, Raigosa has been an active public policy advocate and community volunteer for several years.

Raigosa is the Assistant Area Medical Director and Physician Marketing Leader for the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center. In these roles, he partners with members of the Sales and Account Management team to provide a clinical perspective on how to drive better health outcomes for employees.

“I am honored to serve as the 2022 Chair of the SCV Chamber Board of Directors and look forward to continuing the momentum of my predecessors who have helped to transform and strengthen our chamber,” stated Raigosa. “The SCV Chamber is the ‘Voice of Business’ in the Santa Clarita Valley and we’re excited to continue expansion of the chambers benefits, advocacy work and business education and connections.”

Raigosa earned his medical degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Medicine. He also has a BA in physiological science from UCLA. He completed his internship and residency training at the Santa Monica UCLA Family Medicine Residency. Raigosa currently maintains an active community presence by supporting local businesses and non-profit organizations through philanthropic work. Raigosa is a Southern California native and grew up in the San Gabriel Valley. He stays in shape by his continued involvement in endurance events, such as marathons and triathlons.

“I am pleased to pass the gavel over to Dr. Raigosa to serve as Chair of the Board next year,” stated John Vance, the current Chair of the Board. “This past year, the Chamber has seen tremendous growth and Dr. Raigosa is the perfect fit to lead the Chamber to the next level. I look forward to being a part of the success he will bring.”

“Dr. Chris Raigosa has been an instrumental part of the Chamber’s leadership and success over the last several years,” stated Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “Dr. Raigosa has shown through his business accomplishments, community activism, and political advocacy work that he is ready and able to continue to move the Chamber forward.”

Raigosa becomes Chair of the Board effective Jan. 1, 2022, and will be ceremonially installed at the Chamber’s 99th Annual Awards and Installation Dinner. Event details will be announced in the coming weeks and will be found on the SCV Chamber website, www.scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

