SCV Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Members

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes almost a dozen new members to the chamber’s membership rolls. The SCV Chamber membership includes members ranging from independently-owned businesses to multi-national corporations.

New members include:

Trinity4Health

Dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle in your cooking using the right tools, technique and the right food. Their team will show you how you can save time, money, energy and your health by maximizing the nutrition of your cooked food and reducing the oil and salt in your diet using the Saladmaster Cooking System.

Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos has been a part of the Santa Clarita Valley restaurant community for many years and is committed to continuing to serving their loyal customers throughout the SCV. They provide authentic, fresh Mexican food as well as catering services run by a team of professionals who are passionate about what they do.

Escrow Advantage Inc.

Established in 1989 their offices are equipped with experienced and knowledgeable escrow officers and assistants. With a combined 60 years of experience from their management team and over 80 years from supporting staff, Escrow Advantage regularly handles hundreds of Escrows per month and millions of dollars in client trust funds. Members of their staff are uniquely talented and bilingual to meet the needs of all clients.

Happy Brow

Started in 2019, Happy Brow Company is dedicated to providing beautiful brows to the Santa Clarita Valley. Owner Stephanie Sturm has trained with some of the top educators and master artists in the U.S. Happy Brow Company is committed to continued education to bring clients the very best techniques and advancements in Permanent Makeup. They also specialize in creating natural eyebrows using facial mapping and matching your natural stroke pattern so they blend seamlessly.

Mypxpress, inc.

A family-owned business that offers digital printing and mailing services. Two sites, one that caters to realtors and one for other commercial businesses/non-profits and community members are available. From glossy business cards, high-quality event flyers, event program booklets, restaurant menus and various event marketing materials or mailing services, they offer full-color printing through their Web-to-Print online storefront. They have been in business for over three decades and look forward to continuing to serve the Santa Clarita community and surrounding areas for years to come.

Activate with Dara

Specializes in nutrigenomics and nutraceuticals for wellness, anti-aging and athletic recovery. Dara McHenry helps people look and feel their best, decrease pain, and have more energy to do more. Go from surviving to thriving with products that activate your body to help you live healthier, longer.

Benchmark Credit Resources

A full service credit restoration and debt settlement company. With more than 100 years of combined experience in consumer debt assistance and credit restoration, they stand ready to assist you and your family. Their team of professionals will keep you up to date on the status of your case or file every step of the way. They will also educate you on ways to maintain good credit for the rest of your life and put you back in control.

CHARC Design

A boutique Design firm in the SCV specialized in commercial development and tenant improvement. Their client list include, Whole Foods Market, Vallarta Supermarkets, Xevichez Sushi Bar, Happy Pets, UFCW, Boba Trap, Warriors Fitness, Prime Real Estate (Bri Waterman), F45 Gym, Honu Coffee Santa Clarita, Gervais School of Performing Arts and Moriah Nursing School Santa Clarita. Their goal is working together with clients to make ideas a reality.

LARC Ranch

LARC strives to accomplish one overriding goal: To help developmentally disabled people thrive. LARC — Los Angeles Residential Community Foundation — was founded in 1959 by a group of parents who envisions a better life for their developmentally disabled children. Anchored by its 65-acre main residential facility in picturesque Bouquet Canyon in Saugus, LARC provides homes, recreation, social activities, physical fitness, day training, workplace training and more to developmentally disabled adults.

New Horizons

A nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with special needs throughout the greater San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys to reach their full potential and fulfill their dreams. New Horizons offers job training and placement, education, counseling, residential services, social programs and person-centered planning with a focus on community integration, helping each individual gain the confidence, skills, dignity and independence at his/her/their highest level.

The RISE Foundation

Supports children in foster care, foster parents and workers and young adults who are in, or have aged-out, of foster care. They provide resources that will ease transitions and improve living conditions. RISE encourages awareness and motivates community participation in support of children and young adults in foster care.

For more information and to learn benefits of SCV Chamber membership visit scvchamber.com.

