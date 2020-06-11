SCV Chamber’s Nonprofit Council Provides Networking, Collaboration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council announced Thursday its plan of action to bring nonprofit leaders together to receive information designed for professional growth, learn about the latest nonprofit trends and regulatory issues facing the sector. One of the Nonprofit Council’s goal is to connect our nonprofit leaders and local businesses to support each other in achieving their missions.

“We are pleased to showcase the benefits of being part of the Chamber’s Nonprofit Council and what your membership will bring you,” said Holly Schroeder, chair of the Nonprofit Council and president/CEO for the SCV Economic Development Corporation. “The objective for our Council is to have a home base for all SCV nonprofits to be able to not just store their information but obtain relevant and necessary information for them.”

The Nonprofit Council is open to all nonprofits who are members of the SCV Chamber of Commerce. For the remainder of the year, events will be open to all local non-profits. Thereafter, the events will be exclusive to Chamber members.

Our first scheduled event will kick off on June 25 and will be presented by experts to discuss Nonprofit risk management, compliance issues and fundraising during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more details and to register for this event, please visit www.scvchamber.com under the Events Tab.

As a member of the council, you will be provided with the opportunity to join a series of Master Mind events and a public relation campaign to bring awareness to their nonprofit. Furthermore, each non-profit will be provided with a PR campaign. The campaign will consist of awareness for the non-profit – what sector the non-profit serves, exposure in the Community Guide, and a platform to showcase marketing material.

Additionally, a coordinated nonprofit calendar will be hosted on the SCV Chamber’s website, giving access to all non-profits throughout the community to submit their events. The calendar will work in sync with the current City of Santa Clarita community calendar.

“The Chamber has seen the need for a central hub for our community’s non-profits and offer them a platform to work towards a better future,” stated Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “Our nonprofits play a vital role in our community and we are finding different ways to assist them for their betterment.”

If you are a Chamber member and looking to join the Council, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

To join the SCV Chamber as a nonprofit, visit www.scvchamber.com or email hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Nonprofit Council

The Santa Clarita Valley has a strong philanthropic community with more than 100 locally based non-profit organizations that help our community thrive. Our nonprofits are a key reason why Santa Clarita is a great community and always looking towards a better future. Our mission is to provide business resources for our local non-profit leaders to help them connect, grow and learn about valuable information so they can successfully meet their organization’s mission and goals. We achieve this by bringing non-profit leaders together to receive information designed for professional growth and to learn about the latest nonprofit trends and regulatory issues facing the sector. We connect nonprofit leaders and our local business leaders to create new relationships and partnerships to support each other in achieving their missions.

About the SCV Chamber

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.