June 23
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall home and 80-acre estate to L.A. County and his Hollywood home to L.A. City [story]
Hart dies
SCV Chili Cook-Off Returns Oct. 28 With Halloween Theme
| Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021

The summer will be over but the eighth annual SCV Chili-Cook Off will heat up the fall with a Halloween Theme competition, to raise money for local charities.

Forty amateur chefs will sweat it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the annual Cook-off. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes will be awarded to the top three chili’s in each category and a fun best Halloween costume prize.

Funds raised through this year’s cook-off will go to FeedSCV and The WiSH Education Foundation.

WiSH was founded in 2011 by a group of community education advocates and partners, specifically to help bridge the gap in state education funding and provide for student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District. They serve nearly 23,000 students in grades 7 through 12. As a designated 501c(3) non-profit organization, the foundation acts as a separate and distinct entity that works alongside the Hart district to fund programs and initiatives not paid for by tax dollars alone.

feedSCV was founded to improve the quality and accessibility of meals to families in the Santa Clarita Valley.  Since then, feedSCV has hosted community classes on everything from baking bread to preparing sushi at home.  Addressing access to food is also a priority for feedSCV, which has delivered over 1000 meals to homeless children in the SCV, and prepared hundreds of warm meals to serve to evacuees in response to natural disasters affecting the SCV.  For more information, for assistance or to help us take care of our friends and neighbors, please visit their website at http://www.feedSCV.org.

Since 2012, proceeds have benefited many local nonprofit organizations. Last year the organizations were able to donate $60,000 to the Lange Foundation and Shelter Hope and the hope is to increase that this year.

“It has been humbling to watch this event gain popularity each year, and I am excited to see what’s in store this time.” Said Steve Portaro, event co-chair.

Last year in March, they were crushed when one day before the event was set to happen, it was forced to shut down due to the pandemic. “We are so excited to finally be able to gather with people and raise money for these great charities, while having a fun, filled evening,” said event founder and co-chair Nicole Stinson.

There’s still room at the table, Opportunities are still available for sponsors and vendors.

The SCV Charity Chili Cook-off will take place at 6 p.m., VIP at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, October 28 at The Hyatt Valencia. Attendees will enjoy chili tasting and voting, live entertainment, DJ, dancing, silent and live auctions, casino tables, vendor booths, and a 50/50 opportunity drawing.
General admission: $40 online

A limited number of advance-purchase VIP tickets are available for $75. This includes all above and early entry at 5:30 p.m., one drink ticket, VIP area access, casino cash, souvenir glass, VIP parking, swag bag and VIP hors d’oeuvres.

To sponsor, book a vendor booth or purchase tickets, visit  scvcharitychilicookoff.com or call Nicole at 661-816-4234 or Steve at 310-800-3064.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,153; Cases Remain Low In Those Experiencing Homelessness
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 11 new deaths and 260 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,153 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Supervisors Appoint First Youth Commissioners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have appointed the first five Youth Commissioners to join Los Angeles County's first-ever Youth Commission.
City Opposes State Plan To Move Juvenile Offenders To Saugus
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday to oppose a state-appointed committee’s decision to move juvenile offenders to Camp Joseph Scott and Camp Kenyon Scudder in Saugus.
Hart Board Approves Budget, Faces $8.9 Mil. Deficit
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board approved a budget for the 2021-22 school year last week that details an $8.9 million deficit for the district.  
County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until September
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to extend the county’s rent eviction moratorium three months through Sept. 30 to allow residents more time to get back on their feet as the economy begins to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,144; L.A. County Cases Among Pregnant Women Drop
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 5 new deaths and 172 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,144 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
AOC Freshman Hosting Virtual Talent Show Benefiting India’s COVID-19 Relief
Varun Ramanan, a freshman at Academy of the Canyons, is hosting a virtual talent show Saturday, July 24, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. to help raise funds for India's COVID-19 relief efforts.
L.A. County Recognized for Civil Engineering, Bouquet Canyon Road Project
Los Angeles County Public Works was lauded this week for outstanding work in civil engineering and public infrastructure, including the Bouquet Canyon Road project, from local branches of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Public Works Association.
Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus Returns July 3
Beginning Saturday, July 3, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Santa Monica on Saturdays and Sundays.
Trinity Girls Basketball Brings Home State Championship
The Trinity Classical Knights (15-4) are the new 5-A state champions after defeating the San Fernando Tigers (10-1), 49-33 Saturday night in San Fernando.
Big-Rig Fire Spreads to Brush, Snarls I-5 Traffic
A big-rig fire that broke out late Tuesday morning spread to nearby brush on the side of northbound lanes on Interstate 5.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Explains Current Cal/OSHA Workplace Guidance; 28,130 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 124 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,130 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students
Nine College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
Three More Overdoses Reported at Pitchess Detention Center
Three additional Pitchess Detention Center inmates were transported to the hospital following suspected drug-related overdoses Monday.
DMV Offers Free REAL ID Upgrade for Eligible Californians
The Department of Motor Vehicles announced it is offering eligible Californians a free REAL ID upgrade for a limited time for anyone who received a driver's license or identification card during the pandemic.
Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers on Notice
The California Highway Patrol is partnering with 11 other highway patrols, state patrols and state police agencies for the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign beginning Friday, giving motorists “a dozen reasons not to speed.”
Vector Control Encourages Residents to Make Mosquitoes and Their Bites ‘One Less Worry’ This Summer
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has launched its summer campaign, “One Less Mosquito, One Less Worry” during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week to encourage residents to make mosquito control a part of their daily routine.
Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV
The movie “Babylon,” directed by an Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, is set to film near the Santa Clarita Valley in July, with the film’s casting in search of local residents to play extras.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, June 21-27, 2021.
