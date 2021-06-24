SCV Chili Cook-Off Returns Oct. 28 With Halloween Theme

The summer will be over but the eighth annual SCV Chili-Cook Off will heat up the fall with a Halloween Theme competition, to raise money for local charities.

Forty amateur chefs will sweat it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the annual Cook-off. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes will be awarded to the top three chili’s in each category and a fun best Halloween costume prize.

Funds raised through this year’s cook-off will go to FeedSCV and The WiSH Education Foundation.

WiSH was founded in 2011 by a group of community education advocates and partners, specifically to help bridge the gap in state education funding and provide for student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District. They serve nearly 23,000 students in grades 7 through 12. As a designated 501c(3) non-profit organization, the foundation acts as a separate and distinct entity that works alongside the Hart district to fund programs and initiatives not paid for by tax dollars alone.

feedSCV was founded to improve the quality and accessibility of meals to families in the Santa Clarita Valley. Since then, feedSCV has hosted community classes on everything from baking bread to preparing sushi at home. Addressing access to food is also a priority for feedSCV, which has delivered over 1000 meals to homeless children in the SCV, and prepared hundreds of warm meals to serve to evacuees in response to natural disasters affecting the SCV. For more information, for assistance or to help us take care of our friends and neighbors, please visit their website at http://www.feedSCV.org.

Since 2012, proceeds have benefited many local nonprofit organizations. Last year the organizations were able to donate $60,000 to the Lange Foundation and Shelter Hope and the hope is to increase that this year.

“It has been humbling to watch this event gain popularity each year, and I am excited to see what’s in store this time.” Said Steve Portaro, event co-chair.

Last year in March, they were crushed when one day before the event was set to happen, it was forced to shut down due to the pandemic. “We are so excited to finally be able to gather with people and raise money for these great charities, while having a fun, filled evening,” said event founder and co-chair Nicole Stinson.

There’s still room at the table, Opportunities are still available for sponsors and vendors.

The SCV Charity Chili Cook-off will take place at 6 p.m., VIP at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, October 28 at The Hyatt Valencia. Attendees will enjoy chili tasting and voting, live entertainment, DJ, dancing, silent and live auctions, casino tables, vendor booths, and a 50/50 opportunity drawing.

General admission: $40 online

A limited number of advance-purchase VIP tickets are available for $75. This includes all above and early entry at 5:30 p.m., one drink ticket, VIP area access, casino cash, souvenir glass, VIP parking, swag bag and VIP hors d’oeuvres.

To sponsor, book a vendor booth or purchase tickets, visit scvcharitychilicookoff.com or call Nicole at 661-816-4234 or Steve at 310-800-3064.

