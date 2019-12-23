SCV Deputies Nab FBI Suspect in Stolen Mail Case

A traffic stop by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies in Stevenson Ranch Friday night led to the arrest of a suspect wanted by the FBI in a stolen mail case.

Here’s more about the FBI suspect from the station’s social media:

“Around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, SAT (Special Assignment Team) deputies were on proactive patrol when they conducted a traffic stop near The Old Road and Sagecrest Circle for a vehicle code violation.

“After making contact with the male adult driver, deputies learned from law enforcement database checks that the man was being sought by the FBI, in addition to having other warrants in the system.

“The suspect, who had an extensive criminal record, was found to be in possession of multiple pieces of mail with different names/ addresses, along with fraudulent mail keys, methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia.

“The suspect was arrested, transported and booked at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. This incident remains an active, ongoing investigation.”