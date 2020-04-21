SCV Runners Senior Spotlight Features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta

Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta, who has committed to Biola University.

Here are Berretta’s career highlights:

– Anchoring Saugus’ scoring five at the 2019 CIF SS XC Finals and coming in as the fourth scorer in the CIF State XC Championships, despite the school shooting just days before. Berretta and her teammates’ resilience and legendary grit during this indescribable tragedy saw the Lady Centurions qualify for their 15th consecutive state meet, where they earned their 13th podium finish in 15 years / 4-time All-Foothill Lg. runner (6th – varsity, 2016, 8th – 2017, varsity, 2nd – 2018, junior varsity, 9th – 2019, varsity)

Berretta’s favorite high school moment:

“Having the opportunity to lead the team alongside one of my best friends (Hailey Rutter) my senior year was such a blessing. Overcoming obstacles throughout the season made 3rd place at state that much sweeter. I’m so proud of my girls and our efforts this last season.”

Her 2020 goals before COVID-19:

“Although my hopes for CIF in my 2020 swim season won’t be attainable, I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to put more time into running in preparation for being part of the Biola XC and Track teams.”

Berretta also had some parting thoughts for her coaches, teammates and incoming freshman:

– Words to coaches: “I’m so thankful to all the coaches for the investment they make in the team. They truly pour their hearts out and care dearly for their athletes. I’m so grateful to have been under such trustworthy and knowledgeable coaches during my time at Saugus and I can’t wait to take the lessons I learned with me.”

– Words to teammates: “I love you all and miss you so much! You guys were my family and I’m so incredibly thankful for all our fun memories. I couldn’t have done it without you guys!”

– Advice to incoming freshman:

“One of my first captains, Abby Davis, said, ‘trust the process.’ That really resonated with me because as an athlete I’ve learned that results don’t always come when we want them to. Injuries, sickness, etc. make achieving those goals tougher, but with commitment to hard work you will see results even if they don’t come in the specific time frame or way you expect.”