SCV Salon Workers Hold Reopening Rally

The first shutdown in March was tough for longtime hairdresser Mona Huckaby but the second and current one is worse, she said Saturday.
In May, she and other personal care professionals parted ways with a previous salon and decided to open their own, Renovaré in Saugus, after Gov. Gavin Newsom approved that month Los Angeles County’s variance to reopen at its own pace, ultimately allowing indoor services at hair salons and barbershops to resume.
But these businesses had to reopen with safety measures in place: face masks worn by both customers and workers at all times, physical distancing, contactless payment options and limiting the number of people indoors.
“We did all the safety protocols, we’ve done everything and then they closed us,” said Huckaby, referring to Newsom’s order on July 13 to halt indoor services but allow them to operate outdoors safely. “They only let us open for five weeks. We’re losing our businesses and we are licensed professionals, so that’s why we’re here today.”
Huckaby was one of a dozen other hairstylists, estheticians, nail technicians and makeup artists who protested Saturday on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.
Fed up with state and county laws limiting salons’ operations, the group held signs that read “open salons now,” and “save our salons” and expressed that despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in California, their industry already must adhere to stringent health and safety regulations, such as sanitizing and sterilizing equipment.
Huckaby’s 20-year client Joann MacLean said she could attest to the cleanliness and compliance of her hairdresser’s new business and believed the shutdown is unfair for those who are following the rules.
“She was going to do my husband’s hair and mine back to back and when she put the color on my hair I stepped outside and waited in my car to have less people inside,” she said referring to her experience when Renové opened in May. “She cleaned everything: the chair, the utensils. It was spotless and professional.”
Other hairstylists also said that while they are allowed to operate outside, salons, unlike barbershops, are limited to what they can do and that not all businesses have an appropriate location to set up outdoors.
“Dry cuts only, no shampooing and they don’t even want us to sweep hair because hair has pathogens. So, when you’re outside and the wind blows, the hair can land in people’s food or face. It’s not safe for us to work outside so we decided not to open,” said Huckaby.
Rally organizer Sandi Thomas of Studio Bijioux Salon and Boutique said they would like to see Santa Clarita and other northern L.A. County cities join forces and create their own health department — an effort the cities had pushed for prior to the county receiving its variance in May.
“That would really help us because the numbers here are lower, even though we’re considered L.A. County,” said Thomas. “I am hitting my fourth month of not being able to pay rent. How am I supposed to bounce back from that? We apply for help but get denied or it kicks us out of the system. We are here to make some noise and see what we can do.”
A group gathers on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard to call for the re-opening of styling salons in Santa Clarita on Saturday, August 01, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 50 new deaths and 2,303 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-related deaths to date, bringing SCV’s total to 48.
California State University, Northridge administrators informed educators, students and staff Friday that they may have all been affected by a massive security breach suffered this spring by Blackbaud, CSUN's third-party technology provider.
L.A. County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 69 new deaths and 2,652 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,380 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,152 in the city of Santa Clarita, as California marked the first death of a teen COVID patient.
Santa Clarita city mascot Sammy Clarita is excited to participate in the city’s Recycle Hero campaign to break down recycling misconceptions and encourage residents to help the city win the fight to recycle right.
A new charter school, Eagle Collegiate Academy, is coming to Acton after the state Board of Education approved the school's petition earlier this month against the recommendation of local, county and state education officials.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority on Friday extended the public review period for the Burbank to Los Angeles Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement an additional 31 days to Aug. 31, 2020, bringing the total comment period to 94 days.
Those working with the Santa Clarita Valley’s homeless population fear the county’s annual count of people in need of housing is once again lower than the actual figure, despite having 30% more people helping in the count.
A 39-year-old Encino woman was arrested Thursday in Newhall on suspicion of stealing a Budget rental moving truck — the kind of crime that local law enforcement officials say is on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials issuing air quality advisories that highlight three communities — the East San Gabriel Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley — is an unhealthy summer tradition, an air quality expert said Thursday.
State lawmakers including Assemblymember Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and out-of-work Californians unleashed a torrent of criticism and frustration Thursday in a tense hearing over the Employment Development Department’s persistent failure to deliver unemployment insurance benefits, despite promises to do better.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Thursday net income of $1.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2019.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 41 new deaths and 2,628 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 18th COVID-related death to date, bringing SCV's total to 46.
