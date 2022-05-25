SCV Sheriff Station Increasing Law Enforcement Presence Around Schools

After the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station will be working with all SCV School districts to ensure added safety through the remaining school year.

“We are saddened by this horrific event and continue to keep the victims, their families, and all school staff in our thoughts and hearts.” the station said in a press release.

SCV deputies will conduct additional patrol checks and maintain an added law enforcement presence for both public and private schools within the Santa Clarita Valley. The station also encourages the community to report any suspicious activity to the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000 and School Administrators.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers. org.

