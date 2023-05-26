May 31: SCV Sheriff’s Tip-A-Cop Special Olympics Fundraiser at Slaters 50/50

Join deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics on May 31 at Slaters 50/50 in Valencia.
After the long Memorial Day weekend do you need an idea for dinner next week? Make plans for dinner Wednesday, May 31 at Slaters 50/50, 24201 Valencia Blvd #101, Valencia, CA 91355. SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies will be guest servers to help raise money for the Special Olympics.
Stop by anytime between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for this special event. All donations received from the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser will be donated directly to the Special Olympics Southern California athletes in Los Angeles County, so be sure to stop by and enjoy a delicious meal while supporting these amazing athletes.
Donations are tax deductible. For more information contact Lead Officer Borbon at ka1borbo@lasd.org.
Nearly 40 participants in the Yes I Can, Unity Through Music & Education program for individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates recognizing completion of dozens of courses through College of the Canyons’ School of Personal & Professional Learning.
The inaugural “Jeep Night 2023” - a fundraising event benefiting the Golden Valley High School Band programs - sponsored by the Southern California Jeep Junkies, will be held at Route 66 Classic Grill restaurant in Canyon Country, Sept. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!
American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of multi-use space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia (The Cube), located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita.
The Canyon Theatre Guild will offer an opening night reception for Jones Hope Wooten’s comedy "Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens" on Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Opening night will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in rotation with the comedy Ken Ludwig's "A Comedy of Tenors" through June 24.
College of the Canyons will honor its 2023 graduating class during the college’s 54th annual commencement celebration with two commencement ceremonies which will include a morning and evening ceremony.
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that “Finding Art: ‘Circle Song’ Community Tile Wall” won a Silver award at the 44th Annual Telly Awards.
The piece follows the process of artist Katy Krantz, who was selected to design a ceramic tile wall mural, located at the new Canyon Country Community Center. The art piece, titled “Circle Song,” was inspired by the local natural landscape and the history of quilting.
College of the Canyons all-conference goalkeeper Kylie Yuzon will continue her soccer career at California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) after committing to the Toros program earlier this spring.
SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided testimony at a joint hearing of the California Assembly Select Committees on Fentanyl, Opioid Addiction and Overdose Prevention; Public Safety; and Health to share updates on efforts he and the California Department of Education have undertaken to address the ongoing opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of over 6,800 Californians in 2021 alone.
California Superior Court Judge Lawrence P. Riff declared on May 16, 2023, that enforcing the bail schedule, including monetary bail, violates the Due Process clause of the U.S. and California Constitutions.
In recognition of May being Motorycle Awareness Month, SCV motor units will be conducting a Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, May 25 beginning at 5 a.m., looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
