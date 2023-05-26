May 31: SCV Sheriff’s Tip-A-Cop Special Olympics Fundraiser at Slaters 50/50

Join deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics on May 31 at Slaters 50/50 in Valencia.

After the long Memorial Day weekend do you need an idea for dinner next week? Make plans for dinner Wednesday, May 31 at Slaters 50/50, 24201 Valencia Blvd #101, Valencia, CA 91355. SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies will be guest servers to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

Stop by anytime between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for this special event. All donations received from the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser will be donated directly to the Special Olympics Southern California athletes in Los Angeles County, so be sure to stop by and enjoy a delicious meal while supporting these amazing athletes.

Donations are tax deductible. For more information contact Lead Officer Borbon at ka1borbo@lasd.org.

