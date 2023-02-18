header image

1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
SCV Detectives Seeking Additional Victims of Mail Theft
| Friday, Feb 17, 2023
mail theft

Could you be a victim of mail theft? Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies with the Special Assignment Team conducted a traffic stop in Canyon Country resulting in the arrest of a male and female found in possession of mail, access cards, narcotics and more. During the investigation, one of the deputies recognized the male to be a person of interest for a separate incident our COBRA detectives are investigating.

COBRA detectives immediately obtained a search warrant and conducted a search of the male’s residence in which they located NUMEROUS pieces of mail, credit cards, tax related documents, firearms, narcotics and much, much more.

The couple was arrested on several, various charges. The investigation remains ongoing, but COBRA detectives need your help! If you are a resident of Newhall or Stevenson Ranch and believe you are a victim of mail theft, or wonder why you haven’t yet received a tax form, contact the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000 and ask to speak with one of our COBRA detectives. Detectives are hoping to identify and help more victims.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

(661) 260-4000
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
