SCV Sheriff’s Station Advisory: Tropical Storm Warning, Preparing the SCV

You may have heard about the potential for tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding coming to the Santa Clarita Valley this weekend as Hurricane Hilary approaches Southern California.

Please know that the SCV Sheriff’s Station and LASD HQ are actively monitoring updates from the National Weather Service (NWS) and encourage you to do the same.

Despite Hurricane Hilary being expected to weaken before reaching California, as of 8:00 PM on Friday night, the “tropical storm watch” has officially been changed to a “tropical storm warning.” This means NWS is expecting 1-1.5 inches of rain per hour through the weekend and gusts up to 45mph. Lightning and thunder are also predicted, with flash flooding concerns in Castaic, Newhall, and Valencia.

Please take time now to prepare for potential flooding, high winds and flash flooding in high-risk areas.

Ahead of the Storm:

Sign up for CodeRED alerts from local, state, and federal agencies (Alert LA County). Sign up, get notified, and stay safe!

Check your vehicles for working headlights, taillights, and windshield wipers; make sure your tires have proper tread.

If you live in an area prone to flooding, be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Free sandbags can be located at Fire Stations with Sandbags.

Visit the Ready LA County website and download the Emergency Survival Guide (see pages 66-69).

During the Storm:

Plan to stay home and wait out the storm. If you must drive, drive slowly, safely, and be aware of your surroundings.

If you receive a CodeRED email or text message, read the entire notification carefully and follow all instructions.

Watch for mudslides and adjust drainage to reduce mudslides. Do not cross rapidly-flowing streams.

If you notice significant mud slippage above or below your house, move your family to a safe location, notify your neighbors, and call the Department of Public Works at 1-800-675-HELP (4357).

Deputies will remain on patrol to assist citizens and other emergency response agencies as needed.

After the Storm:

Check on your neighbors, family members, and pets!

Inspect your property for downed wires, fallen trees, and any other hazards that may have formed during the storm.

Check with the Department of Public Works to find out what roads are damaged (if any) at www.dpw.lacounty.gov.

Visit www.lacounty.gov/emergency to stay informed and find additional information and resources before, during and after the storm.

As always, we are here to serve you. Please contact our station with any questions, (661) 260-4000.

