County Prepares for Weekend Storms

Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring two storms forecast to reach the southland and last into early next week. Residents should expect light, periodic showers followed by a more intense system bringing heavier rain and possible isolated thunderstorms on Sunday night through Monday.

L.A. County Public Works personnel will be actively patrolling County roads, stormwater facilities and recent burn areas. Being prepared is the public’s best defense against storm impacts. Residents are advised to:

–Turn around don’t drown: Avoid walking or driving into ponded or swift-moving water. Just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars.

–Motorists should watch their speeds during LA Rain. Slippery roads make for hazardous driving conditions.

–Avoid driving on mountain roads. Rockfall can occur even when the rain has stopped.

–If you see someone swept away by moving water, don’t attempt to rescue them yourself. Call 911.

–Find storm-related news on social media using the hashtag: #LARain

Visit READY.LACounty.gov for valuable storm safety tips, ways to protect homes and other structures from mud and stormwater flows and to sign up for automatic emergency alerts.

Call the L.A. County Public Works 24-hour Dispatch Center to report storm-related damage, traffic signal outages, flooding or other concerns at 1-800-675-HELP (4357).

For additional tips and resources on how to prepare for storm season, visit ready.lacounty.gov.

