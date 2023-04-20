header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 20
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosting DEA National Drug Take Back Day
| Thursday, Apr 20, 2023

SCV Sheriff's StationThis Saturday, April 22, SCV Sheriff’s Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.

Community members are encouraged to drop off unwanted medications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station. This free service allows the public to discard unwanted or expired medications to law enforcement officials who can dispose of them in a secure and non-hazardous manner, potentially saving lives.

Over-the-counter medications will be accepted for disposal, but please no liquids.

For more information, contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000, or visit www.dea.gov for more helpful tips on drug awareness.

Drug Take Back
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
U.S. Education Department Awards COC $3M Title V Grant
Thursday, Apr 20, 2023
U.S. Education Department Awards COC $3M Title V Grant
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded College of the Canyons a $3 million Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) grant to help the college support Hispanic students pursuing degrees in STEM and increase overall retention and completion rates of Hispanic students attending college for the first time.
FULL STORY...
EPA Seeks to Outlaw Industrial Cleaner
Thursday, Apr 20, 2023
EPA Seeks to Outlaw Industrial Cleaner
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday the latest action to protect public health under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), proposing a ban on most uses of methylene chloride, a dangerous chemical known to cause serious health risks and even death.
FULL STORY...
May 12: Mad Hatter’s Bash Benefiting Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra
Thursday, Apr 20, 2023
May 12: Mad Hatter’s Bash Benefiting Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra
Take a trip down the rabbit role to the Mad for Music Mad Hatter’s Bash.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
U.S. Education Department Awards COC $3M Title V Grant
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded College of the Canyons a $3 million Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) grant to help the college support Hispanic students pursuing degrees in STEM and increase overall retention and completion rates of Hispanic students attending college for the first time.
U.S. Education Department Awards COC $3M Title V Grant
EPA Seeks to Outlaw Industrial Cleaner
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday the latest action to protect public health under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), proposing a ban on most uses of methylene chloride, a dangerous chemical known to cause serious health risks and even death.
EPA Seeks to Outlaw Industrial Cleaner
May 12: Mad Hatter’s Bash Benefiting Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra
Take a trip down the rabbit role to the Mad for Music Mad Hatter’s Bash.
May 12: Mad Hatter’s Bash Benefiting Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra
Electric Car Show Returns to CSUN
With a recent push from state leaders to move away from gas powered cars by 2035, electric vehicles are set to become the standard in California. 
Electric Car Show Returns to CSUN
Castaic Union Presents 2022-2023 Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships
Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the presentation of the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.
Castaic Union Presents 2022-2023 Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships
SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosting DEA National Drug Take Back Day
This Saturday, April 22, SCV Sheriff’s Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosting DEA National Drug Take Back Day
Hart District Board Member James Webb Announces Resignation
William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board James Webb has announced his resignation from the board, effective May 2, 2023.
Hart District Board Member James Webb Announces Resignation
April 29: LifeForward Workshop to Discuss Health, Wellness, Self-Care
The next, free LifeForward workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., to discuss “Challenging Emotions – Anxiety, Stress & Depression!” and “Take Care of Yourself-Mindfulness & Personal Growth Mindset!” at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
April 29: LifeForward Workshop to Discuss Health, Wellness, Self-Care
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
MinuteClinic Mental Health Services Launch at CVS Pharmacy Locations
 MinuteClinic, the medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, today announced it has launched mental health counseling and care services at six MinuteClinic locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
MinuteClinic Mental Health Services Launch at CVS Pharmacy Locations
SCV Historical Society Accepted Into Museum Assessment Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in the American Alliance of Museums’ 2023 Museum Assessment Program, a critical step toward museum accreditation. AAM, founded in 1906, is a national organization representing the entire scope of the museum field.
SCV Historical Society Accepted Into Museum Assessment Program
County Announces Settlement With LA Alliance
Los Angeles County announced that it has reached a groundbreaking settlement with LA Alliance to resolve this long-running litigation with a pledge to commit up to an estimated $850.5 million in additional funding to increase beds, services, outreach, and interim housing for the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.
County Announces Settlement With LA Alliance
San Diego Softball Defeats CSUN 4-0
The University of San Diego scored four runs with two outs as the Toreros defeated CSUN 4-0 in non-conference softball action Wednesday afternoon at Matador Diamond.  
San Diego Softball Defeats CSUN 4-0
State Superintendent Confronts the California Teacher Shortage
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond testified before the Senate Education Committee today in support of his bill to address the teacher shortage.
State Superintendent Confronts the California Teacher Shortage
Wilk Trauma Kit Bill Clears Judiciary Committee
 Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his legislation to equip schools with life-saving trauma kits cleared its second hurdle, passing unanimously out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Wilk Trauma Kit Bill Clears Judiciary Committee
The Cube Hosts L.A. Kings Playoff Watch Party
The Los Angeles Kings have picked The Cube to be an official watch site for Game two of round one for the  L.A. Kings vs Edmonton Oilers playoff game. 
The Cube Hosts L.A. Kings Playoff Watch Party
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
April 22: Creative Writers to Host Graduate Showcase at CalArts
As part of the California Institute of the Arts 50-year anniversary celebrations, the forthcoming 2023 graduate cohort for the MFA Creative Writing program will run a series of free events across Los Angeles to share their writing and performances to the public. 
April 22: Creative Writers to Host Graduate Showcase at CalArts
CSUN Host Spotlight Discussion on Ukraine War
As the deadly conflict between Russia and Ukraine carries over into another year, the images of overrun cities and stories of lives lost continue making headlines.
CSUN Host Spotlight Discussion on Ukraine War
Valencia Marching Band Performed In Magic Kingdom Parade
The Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when they marched in The Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Parade on April 3rd.
Valencia Marching Band Performed In Magic Kingdom Parade
Cowboy Festival Road Closures, Parking Details
 The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival returns to Old Town Newhall this weekend.
Cowboy Festival Road Closures, Parking Details
Today in SCV History (April 19)
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
Pre-register for 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup
There are less than two weeks left to register for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 29, where residents are invited to join the city in removing litter from their local neighborhoods.
Pre-register for 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup
Wilk’s Election Reform Measure Clears First Committee
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to bring more transparency and trust to the elections process by creating a uniform timeline for ballot curing cleared the Senate Committee on Elections and Constitutional Amendments.
Wilk’s Election Reform Measure Clears First Committee
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: