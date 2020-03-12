SCV Sheriff’s Station Limits Public Access to Lobby

To protect the health of the public and personnel, and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is limiting access to its front lobby unless you are experiencing an emergent situation, for the remainder of the month of March.

This does not apply to:

•Regularly scheduled child-custody exchanges

•Individuals who are required by law to check in with law enforcement for compliance to terms of release.

•Situations in which a law enforcement presence is needed to immediately protect life, safety or property.

If you request a call for service to report criminal activity, to file a report, or have questions of a law enforcement nature, please call our station at 661-255-1121; 9-1-1 should be used for emergencies only. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, fever or a respiratory illness, please notify us when you make the call. This will allow our first responders to take any needed safety precautions prior to our arrival.

Certain police reports can be made online at http://shq.lasdnews.net/shq/SORTS/sorts_intro.aspx and we encourage our residents to take advantage of this service if applicable.

The following reports can be made with our online service:

•Lost or stolen cell phones valued at $950 or less

•Lost or stolen property valued at $950 or less

•Vandalism, excluding graffiti, where damage is valued under $400

•Theft of items from an unlocked vehicle valued at $950 or less

•Theft of items from an open or unsecured area valued at $950 or less

•Supplemental Loss Form to document items taken in a burglary or similar theft (Must already have a LASD report number)

While we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, we here at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are committed to the safety and well-being of our citizens, and dedicated to maintaining the superior service everyone has come to expect from our personnel. Help us protect our deputies, so that they can protect you.