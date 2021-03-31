header image

March 31
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
SCV Sheriff’s Station Provides Details on ‘Use of Force’ in Arrest
| Wednesday, Mar 31, 2021
use of force

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station authorities have provided details of a “use of force” incident captured on video Tuesday of an altercation between deputies and a suspect being questioned and detained about a package theft in Canyon Country.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“Santa Clarita (Valley) Sheriff’s Station is aware of a video circulating on social media involving deputies from the Santa Clarita (Valley) Sheriff’s Station.

“The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m. near the intersection at Jakes Way and Daniel Street, in Canyon Country.

“Deputies responded to a package theft call for service Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., on the 17700 block of Danielson Street, Canyon Country.

“As they neared the location, they encountered a man walking with a package. The man told deputies the package did not belong to him.

“The deputies attempted to detain the man regarding a theft investigation. The man became uncooperative and a use of force occurred.

“It was later determined the man was wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier approximately one hour earlier, in which a handgun was simulated.

“The postal carrier positively identified the suspect. The deputies and suspect received moderate injuries but did not require hospitalization. After the suspect was medically cleared, he was booked at (the) Santa Clarita Valley (Sheriff’s) Station for Robbery and Assault on a Peace Officer.

“A use of force investigation is currently ongoing. If you witnessed the incident please contact the Santa Clarita (Valley) Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. Anonymous tips can be submitted by LA Crime Stoppers.”
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
Wednesday, Mar 31, 2021
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and strongly protective in younger teenagers, early data from the company show, based on trials in kids as young as age 12.
FULL STORY...
Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations
Wednesday, Mar 31, 2021
Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations
The Super 8 motel in Canyon Country will no longer serve as a temporary shelter for homeless people after May 31.
FULL STORY...
Acton-Agua Dulce School District to Pay $726K After Fraud Allegations
Wednesday, Mar 31, 2021
Acton-Agua Dulce School District to Pay $726K After Fraud Allegations
The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District has agreed to pay a $726,606 settlement following a San Diego Court ruling over millions of dollars and charter school fraud throughout California.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
