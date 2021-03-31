SCV Sheriff’s Station Provides Details on ‘Use of Force’ in Arrest

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station authorities have provided details of a “use of force” incident captured on video Tuesday of an altercation between deputies and a suspect being questioned and detained about a package theft in Canyon Country.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“Santa Clarita (Valley) Sheriff’s Station is aware of a video circulating on social media involving deputies from the Santa Clarita (Valley) Sheriff’s Station.

“The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m. near the intersection at Jakes Way and Daniel Street, in Canyon Country.

“Deputies responded to a package theft call for service Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., on the 17700 block of Danielson Street, Canyon Country.

“As they neared the location, they encountered a man walking with a package. The man told deputies the package did not belong to him.

“The deputies attempted to detain the man regarding a theft investigation. The man became uncooperative and a use of force occurred.

“It was later determined the man was wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier approximately one hour earlier, in which a handgun was simulated.

“The postal carrier positively identified the suspect. The deputies and suspect received moderate injuries but did not require hospitalization. After the suspect was medically cleared, he was booked at (the) Santa Clarita Valley (Sheriff’s) Station for Robbery and Assault on a Peace Officer.

“A use of force investigation is currently ongoing. If you witnessed the incident please contact the Santa Clarita (Valley) Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. Anonymous tips can be submitted by LA Crime Stoppers.”

