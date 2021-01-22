SCV Water Encouraging Public to Provide Input on Contingency Plan

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on its Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP). This plan, along with the Urban Water Management Plan, direct suppliers’ long-term resource planning to ensure that adequate water supplies are available to meet existing and future needs.

To improve water conservation and water shortage planning, the WSCP will enable SCV Water to prioritize mitigation actions when water shortage conditions occur, such as drought, earthquakes, fires, or other catastrophic events.

The online public workshop will address key requirements of the WSCP including:

– Assessing the reliability of water supplies;

– Developing annual assessment procedures and monitoring and reporting systems;

– Creating shortage response actions;

– Establishing communications protocols;

– Building a compliance and enforcement program; and

– Evaluating financial, material, and resource impacts.

Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide input.

The public can learn more about the WSCP and SCV Water’s planning efforts at the newly launched dashboard: yourSCVwater.com/planning.

For more information on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan, click [here].

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

For more information, contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water communications manager, at kmartin@scvwa.org.