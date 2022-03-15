SCV Water Fix a Leak Week Urges Homeowners to Find, Repair Leaks

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency reminds residents that March 14-20 is Fix a Leak Week.
Did you know the average household’s leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year, and 10% of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day?
SCV Water encourages homeowners to check for leaks in your home and on your property. In addition to conserving water for your community, fixing easily corrected household water leaks can also save you about 10% on your water bills.
Common locations of leaks including dripping water faucets inside and outside, running toilets and faulty irrigation connections.
Providence Holy Cross and Providence Saint Joseph medical centers announced they have received the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing them in the top 5% of acute care hospitals evaluated by Healthgrades.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement voicing her frustration following the Board of Supervisors’ vote March 15, 2022 to designate Camp Joseph Scott over Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall as a Secure Youth Track Facility for violent offenders formerly under the supervision of the state’s Division of Juvenile Justice.
The American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop will host a Community Cancer Awareness Day and Spring Boutique on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to browse, shop and learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services.
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors has unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to cancel property tax penalties, interests, costs and fees for property owners that have been negatively affected by the eviction moratorium passed by the Board as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.
Princess Cruises, the world’s leading international cruise line, announced new deployment plans for the United States with a return to homeport cruising in Galveston, Texas starting in December 2022 and San Diego starting in September 2022. Princess is planning return to service in Australia with Coral Princess starting in June 2022 following indications authorities are becoming more comfortable with a return to service in the region.
After more than two years of dealing with uncertainty, worry and restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for Santa Clarita residents to come together as a community and celebrate at a daylong festival featuring musical performances, food trucks, activities and more at Party on the Pointe.
As it continues to offer support and services for youth and young adults and their families, A Light of Hope is proud to announce the appointment of Ronda Chobanian-Murray and Darren Brewster to its Board of Directors.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 40 additional deaths, 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 countywide Sunday and 291 new cases Monday, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Cities and counties across the state are being called upon to build more than 2.5 million homes by 2030, under a plan released by the California Department of Housing and Community Development - double the target set under a previous plan that was adopted four years ago.
Santa Clarita City Council will meet 8 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 in a joint meeting with Supervisor Kathryn Barger to discuss public safety issues surrounding the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors plan to house L.A. County’s violent youth offenders at Camp Scott in Bouquet Canyon.
In response to a motion recommending that Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita be used to permanently house youth formerly under the supervision of the Division of Juvenile Justice, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger submitted a competing motion that instead designates Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to serve as a Secure Youth Treatment Facility for this population.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.