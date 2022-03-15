SCV Water Fix a Leak Week Urges Homeowners to Find, Repair Leaks

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency reminds residents that March 14-20 is Fix a Leak Week.

Did you know the average household’s leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year, and 10% of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day?

SCV Water encourages homeowners to check for leaks in your home and on your property. In addition to conserving water for your community, fixing easily corrected household water leaks can also save you about 10% on your water bills.

Common locations of leaks including dripping water faucets inside and outside, running toilets and faulty irrigation connections.

For more information on how to fix certain leaks, check out Save Water Save Money.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...