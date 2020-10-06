SCV Water Holds Virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Treatment Facility Completion

SCV Water celebrated the completion of its first per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water treatment facility during a virtual ribbon cutting Monday. The facility, located adjacent to the Hart Fields parking lot, is one of the first PFAS treatment plants in California and restores groundwater wells affected by PFAS chemicals to about 5,000 households annually.

“In this day of social distancing, our ribbon cutting looked different. I wish we were able to gather on site to commemorate this huge milestone that highlights our proactive approach to addressing PFAS in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said SCV Water’s General Manager Matt Stone. “At least we are able to invite everyone to participate through the magic of video editing!”

During the event, SCV Water’s Board of Directors and members of the Agency’s leadership team shared project highlights as well as information on their preemptive strategies to protect water quality and restore groundwater supplies to customers.

A ribbon cutting featuring SCV Water’s Board of Directors wrapped up the event. The event is available to view on the Agency’s website, www.yourSCVwater.com.

Project highlights:

– Project cost: $6 million

– Annual operating cost: $600,000

– Up to 6,250 gallons of water per minute (gpm) or enough on average to restore water affected by PFAS chemicals to about 5,000 households annually

– Three key wells impacted by PFAS back in service

– Facility treats water though synthetic ion-exchange adsorption, a proven PFAS treatment option. This is the first facility of its kind in the state that uses this technology.

– Six vessels as well as pumps, motors and ancillary equipment

– A chloramine disinfection facility located in an enclosed building within the fenced area.

Chloramination (chlorine and ammonia) is a more desirable disinfection process used by SCV Water and other water agencies across the nation. The chloramine remains in the distribution system longer, produces fewer disinfection by-products and has fewer taste and odor concerns than free chlorine.

“Our top priority is our customers. This new treatment facility is an investment in our long-term water supply and is providing safe, high-quality water to thousands of Santa Clarita Valley residents,” said Stone. “Our SCV Water team is also hard at work to bring additional treatment facilities online.”

Customers can expect two more PFAS water treatment facilities to be up and running by 2022. Combined, the additional treatment facilities will restore water about equal to the annual use of 4,000 families.

The ribbon cutting is available to view on YouTube and Facebook.

About PFAS:

PFAS substances are a group of manmade chemicals that are prevalent in the environment and were commonly used in industrial and consumer products to repel grease, moisture, oil, water and stains. Water agencies do not put these chemicals into the water, but over time very small amounts enter the water supplies through manufacturing, wastewater discharge and product use. Exposure to these chemicals may cause adverse health effects.

For more information and resources on PFAS, visit www.yourSCVwater.com/pfas.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

For more information, contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water’s public information officer, at kmartin@scvwa.org.