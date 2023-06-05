SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource

The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently released its newest sustainable landscape resource, Garden Smarter. It is the place to start learning about how to make the move to water-wise landscaping and sustainable gardening practices. Topics range from drought-tolerant planting and tree care to food gardening, fire-wise landscaping, and more! Not to mention expert tips and guidance, as well as rebates and resources.

“The future of water use is focused on sustainability,” said SCV Water Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens. “We want our customers to know that everyone can have a landscape that uses water effectively and efficiently without waste, and Garden Smarter shows them how.”

Something for Everyone

Garden Smarter boasts 12 different topics that appeal to a wide audience. Residents with landscaped areas can learn about soil, turf maintenance and alternatives, tree care and plant selection. Landscape experts also give tips on the “dos and don’ts” for landscape renovation projects. Those interested in growing food can also enjoy the satisfaction of harvesting fresh produce, and those with small spaces can still create a beautiful natural environment by container gardening in their home.

“Some people have lawns and landscapes, while others use container gardens in their apartments and townhomes,” said Julia Grothe, SCV Water conservation specialist. “In Garden Smarter, you can learn how to implement efficient water use practices that most benefit you. In turn, it will benefit our environment and promote sustainable landscapes.”

Get a Copy

Garden Smarter is available in print and online, and in both English and Spanish. Copies can be found at a local library, local nursery, or local irrigation supply house, as well as any community events SCV Water attends. Garden Smarter is also available at SCV Water’s Customer Care office, located at 24631 Avenue Rockefeller, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, during business hours.

To access the web versions, please visit bit.ly/SCVWater-Garden.

For customers interested in the Lawn Replacement Program, visit conserve.yourSCVwater.com.

