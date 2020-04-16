SCV Water Offering New Online WaterSMART Workshop

In these challenging times, SCV Water remains committed to helping our residential customers save water and money while staying safer at home with our new online WaterSMART Workshop. Users get the tips, tools and knowledge they need to use water more efficiently, as well as earn $20 for completing the workshop.

“SCV Water is excited to offer this innovative tool as part of our continued commitment to better serve our customers,” said Matthew Dickens, resource conservation manager.

Useful Water-Saving Knowledge for Your Home

As you’ve spent more time at home these past few weeks, you may have started to notice more things about your home – like your water use habits. And maybe there are a few you’d like to change.

Our interactive workshop helps you get a better understanding of your current water use by teaching the basics of how to read and understand your water bill. You’ll also learn how to identify and fix leaks – a big water waster, both indoors and outside. At the end, a customized water report shows your water use indoors and outside as well as specific ways to save water (and money).

“The workshop teaches customers how to handle the most common, but probably unnoticed, home water use issues. The fixes are typically cheap, quick and easy to make,” added Dickens. “And the customized report identifies rebates and incentives specific to each customer’s water use so when they make those changes, they will begin to notice the water and money savings on their future bills.”

Program Popularity

Since the launch of the WaterSMART Workshop in early March, 110 customers have already completed the workshop and more than 40 are in progress.

SCV Water customer Martino P. was among one of the first to complete the workshop. “We were able to apply the knowledge right away,” he said. “We learned how to check for toilet leaks and have already adjusted three (toilet) tanks to prevent water loss.”

He added, “The workshop was simple, well structured, had good graphics and thoroughly explained the steps to fix common home water issues. If you have the time (about one hour), it’s worth doing.”

Program Details

Visit WaterSmartWorkshop.com to get started.

The Workshop can be accessed anytime and completed at your leisure from home. After completing the program, you’ll have a better understanding of your overall water use, and ways to save water both indoors and outside.

Customers will receive a $20 incentive for completing the workshop. Processing time may be delayed while stay-at-home orders are in place.

Note: SCV Water’s free residential home checkups conducted by WaterWise have been put on hold in response to the Governor’s Safer at Home order.

