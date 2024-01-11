SCV Water Releases 2024 Gardening Workshops Schedule

SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2024 Landscape and Gardening Workshops, designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to create sustainable, vibrant landscapes. New and revamped workshops are set to return to an in-person format to cultivate a community of gardening enthusiasts, providing a unique and enriching experience for all participants.

This series of six in-person workshops, led by expert instructors, will cover various topics from sustainable landscape design to water-wise lawn care.

2024 Landscape and Gardening Workshops Schedule:

– Feb. 10 – Sustainable Landscape Design

– April 6 – Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Expo

– June 15 – Smart Watering: Landscape Irrigation 101

– July 13 – Selecting the Perfect Plants for SCV Landscapes

– Sept. 14 – Water-Wise Lawns: Thriving Turf Care and Sustainable Alternatives

– Oct. 12 – Sustainable Gardens: Native Plant Mastery at Bridgeport Park

Key Highlights of the Landscape Workshops:

– Expert Instructors: Learn from seasoned horticulturists and gardening experts who bring a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience to the classes.

– Interactive Workshops: Engage in interactive workshops that cover topics such as landscape design, native plant selection, and maximizing water use outdoors.

– Community Building: Connect with fellow gardening enthusiasts, share experiences, and build a supportive gardening community that extends beyond the classroom.

Classes will be held at 9 a.m. at either SCV Water’s Pine Street location (23780 Pine Street) or at Bridgeport Park (23521 Bridgeport Lane) bi-monthly on Saturdays. Space is limited. To view the schedule and location for each session and to secure your spot in the 2024 Landscape Workshops, please visit yourSCVwater.com/landscape-workshops.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com. For more information, please contact Kevin Strauss, SCV Water communications manager, at kstrauss@scvwa.org.

